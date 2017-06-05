Michigan can’t sustain teacher pensions, but can secure retirement funds

It is time for Michigan to get out of the pension business.
State government has a track record of failing when it comes to managing the costs of providing public employee pensions. Twenty years ago, the Legislature recognized the downside of being in the retirement business and opted to eliminate pensions for state employees and legislators. Since 1997, they have been in a defined contribution system, but that only solved a portion of the problem.
In 1997, the Michigan Public School Employee Retirement System was 100 percent funded. Today, the system has an unfunded liability of about $30 billion and is funded at only 60 percent. Retirement costs eat up 36 percent of school payroll.
In 2010, the Legislature made an attempt to curtail the problem by offering a different option for newly hired school employees in the form of a “hybrid plan,” a combination defined benefits and defined contributions. The plan has operated for a short time and there are no employees drawing on it. If we allow the hybrid plan to continue, it will likely accrue liability and saddle taxpayers with the same kind of debt we face in the traditional pension system.
We have all heard the saying, “When you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.” Well, it is time for us to stop digging.
Legislation introduced in the Senate (Senate Bill 401) and House (House Bill 4647) will move all future school employees to a flexible, portable defined contribution plan. Employers will contribute 4 percent of an employee’s pay into a 401(k) and match up to an additional 3 percent of employee contributions for a total of 10 percent. New employees will have the ability to plan for their future and will not be at the mercy of the state when it comes to retirement.
Retirees and public school employees participating in the pension system will see no change in their retirement plans. The state constitution guarantees the pensions of retirees and employees already in the system.
New college graduates entering the workforce expect to participate in a competitive 401(k) plan. Today in Michigan, these new teachers and school employees are enrolled in an upside-down system where they work each day to pay the pensions of colleagues who have long since retired.
We can no longer perpetuate indebtedness simply because the problem we face seems too big to tackle or too politically sensitive to address. Closing the pension system to new entrants will eliminate the risk of accumulating future taxpayer liability.
The state has proven to be a failure at managing pension liabilities, and it is time for Michigan to get out of the pension business. The decision is long overdue.
Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive, represents the 30th Michigan Senate District, which includes all of Ottawa County. He is the Senate majority leader.
Michigan can’t sustain teacher pensions, but can secure retirement funds
By State Sen. Arlan Meekhof / June 5, 2017 / No Comments
It is time for Michigan to get out of the pension business.
State government has a track record of failing when it comes to managing the costs of providing public employee pensions. Twenty years ago, the Legislature recognized the downside of being in the retirement business and opted to eliminate pensions for state employees and legislators. Since 1997, they have been in a defined contribution system, but that only solved a portion of the problem.
In 1997, the Michigan Public School Employee Retirement System was 100 percent funded. Today, the system has an unfunded liability of about $30 billion and is funded at only 60 percent. Retirement costs eat up 36 percent of school payroll.
In 2010, the Legislature made an attempt to curtail the problem by offering a different option for newly hired school employees in the form of a “hybrid plan,” a combination defined benefits and defined contributions. The plan has operated for a short time and there are no employees drawing on it. If we allow the hybrid plan to continue, it will likely accrue liability and saddle taxpayers with the same kind of debt we face in the traditional pension system.
We have all heard the saying, “When you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.” Well, it is time for us to stop digging.
Legislation introduced in the Senate (Senate Bill 401) and House (House Bill 4647) will move all future school employees to a flexible, portable defined contribution plan. Employers will contribute 4 percent of an employee’s pay into a 401(k) and match up to an additional 3 percent of employee contributions for a total of 10 percent. New employees will have the ability to plan for their future and will not be at the mercy of the state when it comes to retirement.
Retirees and public school employees participating in the pension system will see no change in their retirement plans. The state constitution guarantees the pensions of retirees and employees already in the system.
New college graduates entering the workforce expect to participate in a competitive 401(k) plan. Today in Michigan, these new teachers and school employees are enrolled in an upside-down system where they work each day to pay the pensions of colleagues who have long since retired.
We can no longer perpetuate indebtedness simply because the problem we face seems too big to tackle or too politically sensitive to address. Closing the pension system to new entrants will eliminate the risk of accumulating future taxpayer liability.
The state has proven to be a failure at managing pension liabilities, and it is time for Michigan to get out of the pension business. The decision is long overdue.
Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive, represents the 30th Michigan Senate District, which includes all of Ottawa County. He is the Senate majority leader.
Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!
State Sen. Arlan Meekhof
Sign-up for our Watchdog.org email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.