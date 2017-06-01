Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin Republicans to buck Walker and save DNR magazine

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Republicans will buck Walker and save DNR’s popular outdoors magazine

Top Republican lawmakers said Wednesday they would reject Gov. Scott Walker’s plans to eliminate the state’s outdoors magazine, but would cut it back from six issues a year to four.

The budget-writing Joint Finance Committee will also allow the governor’s natural resources secretary to set higher fees at Wisconsin’s most popular state parks, said the leaders of the committee, Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) and Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette).

Darling and Nygren announced they would go along with a Walker proposal to cut property taxes by $180 million over two years, but they put off a vote on the issue.

Walker wanted to stop publishing the state Department of Natural Resources’ magazine, which saw a surge in subscriptions after plans to fold it were announced.

The Capital Times: Wisconsin budget committee votes to preserve, shrink independent Parole Commission

Wisconsin’s Parole Commission would remain intact with reduced staffing levels under a change to Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed budget approved by the Republican-led Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday.

Walker’s budget would have eliminated the commission and moved its functions to the oversight of the state Department of Corrections, a move the governor said would save the state $1.8 million over the 2017-19 budget period.

Under current law, the eight-member commission is responsible for reviewing prison release decisions for inmates who were convicted before the state’s truth-in-sentencing law was enacted in 2000. Four positions on the commission are currently vacant, including two that have been open since 2013.

The plan approved by the budget-writing committee on a party-line vote would cut the number of commissioners from eight to four. It would also eliminate three administrative staffing positions.

FOX News: Wisconsin bill that would expel or suspend students who disrupt speakers moves forward

Assembly Republicans moved closer to creating tougher penalties for University of Wisconsin student protesters Tuesday, advancing a bill that would suspend or expel students who disrupt speakers.

The Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities approved the bill on an 8-6 vote. This sends the bill to the Assembly floor, which hopes to take it up in June, said Kit Beyer, a spokeswoman for Speaker Robin Vos, who is also one of the measure’s co-sponsors.

All six Democrats on the committee voted against the bill, warning it would chill free speech on campus and infringe on regents’ authority to govern their institutions themselves.

“The very bones of this legislation are diseased,” said Democratic Rep. Jimmy Anderson.

The proposal’s chief author, Rep. Jesse Kremer, said the measure is designed to safeguard democracy.

Wisconsin State Journal: Fiscal bureau: Self-insurance savings $13 million less than projected

Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal to self-insure state employees would save $13 million less than previously thought, the Legislative Fiscal Bureau reported Wednesday.

The nonpartisan agency’s report, which said the move would save $47 million over two years, not $60 million, dealt another blow to the proposal, which legislative Republicans have already rejected. Walker tried to revive the plan last week, saying workers would face 10 percent premium increases next year under the current group health insurance plan system.

The fiscal bureau also said the state’s health insurance reserves last year were $18.4 million to $68.8 million more than allowed under a 2011 policy. The $144.4 million in reserves equaled 28.6 percent of claims, above the thresholds of 15 percent to 25 percent.

The Republican leaders of the Joint Finance Committee highlighted the findings Wednesday as reasons for why they are rejecting the governor’s self-insurance plan. They called for a legislative audit of the state worker health insurance program.