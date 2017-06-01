Florida in focus: Rick Scott has two weeks to wield veto power in $82 billion state budget

Tampa Tribune: Rick Scott has 15 days to wield veto power in $82 billion state budget

The clock is ticking for Gov. Rick Scott to decide whether to sign the $82.4 billion state budget and just how much of it he should reject.

On Wednesday, Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, sent the spending plan approved in an overtime session of the Legislature to Scott, who now faces a June 15 deadline to act on it. Lawmakers are bracing for hefty vetoes and many believe they will be back in Tallahassee before the end of June in a special session to rewrite parts of the budget or override the governor’s veto.

“What the governor is going to do is purely a guessing game,” Sen. Anitere Flores, R-Miami, said. “You can place a wager on whether it’s more likely for him to veto the whole thing or big parts of it. But I do think that everyone can agree the governor will veto a significant amount.”

Scott’s disdain stems from his top priorities — economic incentive agency Enterprise Florida and tourism marketer Visit Florida — being gutted in the budget.

Miami Herald: Constitution commission feuds over rules and adhering to Sunshine Law

Two months after the formation of the Constitution Revision Commission, the rules governing the 37-member panel remain in turmoil as a power struggle between the chairman and the rest of the commission has emerged.

The commission is convened every 20 years and is given the power to put proposals directly on the November 2018 ballot. The chairman, Carlos Beruff, was appointed by the governor along with 14 other members. The remaining commissioners were appointed by the House speaker, Senate president and chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court.

Before the commission first met on March 20, Beruff proposed a set of rules to shape how the panel operates. They were modeled after the rules used by the CRC that convened in 1997-98 but modified to essentially give Beruff the authority to control which proposals made it to the ballot — more power than the chair had 20 years ago.

Tampa Bay Times: It will cost more to park in some areas of St. Petersburg starting Thursday

Residents and visitors are now paying higher parking meter rates along Beach Drive and for longer periods.

Starting June 1, meter rates increased from $1 to $1.50 per hour along Beach Drive, the city’s most congested parking area, said Evan Mory, the city’s transportation director.

Parking meters, which had been active between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the work week, are now active seven days a week until 8 p.m. along Central Avenue.

On Beach Drive, metered hours will extend until 10 p.m. except for Sundays where they will remain at 8 p.m.