Pennsylvania in focus: Pennsylvania lawmakers disclose free trips, gifts, tickets

The Morning Call: Pennsylvania lawmakers disclose free trips, gifts, tickets

Foreign travel, personal gifts, cash and tickets to major league sports events are among more than $145,000 in freebies reported by Pennsylvania lawmakers in newly filed state financial disclosure forms.

The amount is considerably higher than in many recent years — just four years ago, lawmakers reported only about $43,000 in gifts and other largesse.

State law requires officials to disclose the value of gifts worth at least $250, except from family members or friends. They also must report transportation, lodging and hospitality worth at least $650 from a given source over the year.

Subsidized travel took lawmakers to at least 11 states, Washington, D.C, and Nigeria and New Zealand.

The Patriot News: Pennsylvania is one of three most gerrymandered states in the country

Confirming what even the most casual observer of state politics already knows, a new report names Pennsylvania as one of the Top Three Most Gerrymandered states in this great nation.

The findings by the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School come as politicos gear up for a once-a-decade redrawing of the Keystone State’s legislative and congressional maps.

Reformers are pushing to take that critical decision out of the hands of politicians and turn it over a non-partisan commission.

The Huntsville Item: Pennsylvania seeks retrieval of federal funds for rural broadband internet service

Along the western Pennsylvania border, farmers struggle with such slow internet speeds that, in frustration, they still old-school print and mail their invoices.

Some have no choice due to the lack of connectivity to internet service and email.

It is called the “digital divide” of broadband internet between rural and urban America, a gap technology experts say restricts economic development and jobs in sparsely populated regions.

The Federal Communications Commission reports nearly 40 percent of the nation’s rural areas are without adequate broadband service. It has been trying to address the issue by offering $1.8 billion in annual subsidies to telecom companies to step up and provide service.

In Pennsylvania, hopes for improving service diminished when Verizon turned down federal subsidies of $138 million over six years to improve service to 64,620 rural homes and businesses.

Bloomberg: Trump’s Pennsylvania Mastermind Sees Lobbying Boom in Washington

David Urban is having a bumper year.

After masterminding President Donald Trump’s crucial 2016 election victory in Pennsylvania, he has quickly emerged as one of Washington’s most influential lobbyists. Urban’s firm, American Continental Group, has already registered 18 new clients this year — six times as many as a year ago — bringing in at least $550,000 in the first three months of 2017.

Urban, 53, would seem to fit squarely into what Trump has derided as Washington’s “swamp,” a place where lobbyists earn six- or seven-figure incomes by cajoling former government colleagues on behalf of big business. Yet his name has also surfaced as a possible addition to the White House personnel roster if Trump decides to shake up staffing. He has good relationships with Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, and chief strategist Stephen Bannon, according to a person who worked with Urban during the campaign. Bannon and Kushner have had a sometimes difficult relationship.