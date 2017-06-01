Colorado in focus: Colorado Springs schools vote to ditch valedictorians, salutatorians

Denver Post: Colorado Springs schools vote to ditch valedictorians, salutatorians

Following a confusing discussion, Colorado Springs School District 11’s board voted 6-1 Wednesday night to accept revisions to its graduation policy that eliminate valedictorians and salutatorians and instead use a Latin honor system.

The new process will start with the class of 2021 and recognize three groups of high-achieving graduating seniors by grade point average.

Board member Shawn Gullixson said he was a C student but may have aspired to perform better if his high school had used such a system.

“I believe the change creates more opportunity for more students to push themselves and gives more kids the opportunity to speak at graduation,” he said.

ABC 7: New Colorado law secures hospital subsidies, $1.8B for roads

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has signed into law an ambitious bill that spares hospitals severe budget cuts and generates $1.8 billion for transportation.

Hickenlooper signed the bill, initiated by Republican Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, in the southeastern town of Fowler on Tuesday.

Among other measures, the law exempts from state income limits payments that hospitals make to obtain federal matching funds. Rural hospitals especially depend on those funds.

Before the Legislature passed the bill, Colorado hospitals stood to lose $528 million because of cuts in those subsidies that were made to balance the state’s $26.8 billion budget.

The law also raises $1.8 billion for transportation over the next 20 years, in part by increasing recreational marijuana taxes and leasing state buildings.

Colorado Independent: The Libertarian Party’s national archives now live in Colorado

Colorado, the birthplace of the national Libertarian Party, is now something else: host of the party’s trove of physical archives since its founding in 1971 in Colorado Springs.

Or was the party founded in Westminster?

That’s a friendly dispute among some Libertarians who debate whether the official formation of the small government individual freedom party, which took place in the Springs, supersedes where its ideas were hashed out around party founder David Nolan’s Westminster dining room table.

Regardless, Colorado, a state with about 1 percent of its registered voting population claiming membership in the party, has always had an outsized role in Libertarian history. Now, just this spring, the party’s physical history relocated from a storage facility in Alexandria, Virginia, to Parker, Colorado.

Leading the effort to bring those records to the party’s birthplace was Caryn Ann Harlos of Castle Rock, the state party’s pink-haired spokeswoman who serves as the national party’s representative for nine western states.

ABC 7: New Colorado law increases penalties for texting while driving

Seventeen people in Colorado lost their lives in crashes involving cell phones in 2015. The state of Colorado is trying to change that.

Governor John Hickenlooper will sign into law Thursday a bill that would increase the penalty for texting while driving from $50 to $300. Drivers also would get five points on their license instead of one point under current law.

The state Senate passed the bill in March.

The new law comes after a woman who was driving drunk and texting on her phone hit and killed a Parker couple riding a motorcycle near Franktown last year. Athina Munoz pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and was sentenced in January to 20 years in prison.