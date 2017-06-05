Colorado in focus: Colorado lawmakers working to balance rights of oil & gas industry, safety of residents

ABC 7: Colorado lawmakers working to balance rights of oil & gas industry, safety of residents

The oil and gas industry is huge in Colorado, and finding the balance between industry and the rights of citizens can be tough.

“First and foremost, the safety of our citizens has to come first,” State Representative Cole Wist, R-Arapahoe County, told Anne Trujillo on this week’s Politics Unplugged. Wist talked about the public reaction after two deadly explosions in northern Colorado. “I think folks need to understand that we have heard loud and clear that there are concerns about how this industry operates in our state.”

But Rep. Wist says it’s important to remember the big role the industry plays in Colorado’s economy.

“You have to balance that with the energy interests and energy needs that our state has,” the representative added.

Denver Post: Boulder may consider measure placing limits on where ‘sexually violent predators’ can live

In response to citizen anxiety over the recent release of convicted rapist Christopher Lawyer out of prison and into the community, Boulder will consider drafting a new ordinance to limit where in the city “sexually violent predators” can reside.

Nothing’s been written yet, but on Tuesday the City Council will decide whether to direct the city attorney to prepare a policy that would be reviewed at a public hearing, for possible approval, in August.

This consideration comes amid a trend that’s seen local governments move away from such policies, which can effectively zone sex offenders out of contention for local housing, but often raise questions of constitutionality.

Daily Camera: Boulder broadband ballot measure unlikely until at least 2018

Boulder is primed to pump the brakes on its effort to establish citywide broadband, with those closest to the issue urging that the City Council delay any potential ballot measure asking voters to approve new funding for the project.

Top staff and their council liaison, the former telecommunications executive Bob Yates, agree that holding off for now is prudent because Boulder does not have enough certainty about the funding mechanism, the fast-evolving broadband industry or potential city business partners.

Given that state law forbids placement of general obligation bonds — the funding vehicle that Boulder would use in this case — on special election ballots, the earliest that the city would turn to its people for broadband money is November of 2018.

“As we looked at the work that still needed to be done by us,” Don Ingle, the city’s chief information officer, said of the staff recommendation, “we just didn’t feel that we could do sufficient due diligence, with defensible figures, to then put it to council to do a bond question.”