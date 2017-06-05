Pennsylvania in focus: Pennsylvania Legislature starts to move big pension ‘reform’ bill

The Morning Call: Pennsylvania Legislature starts to move big pension ‘reform’ bill The Legislature began moving a bill Sunday night to drastically change retirement benefits for most state employees and all school employees hired after 2018. The bill seeks to reduce the long-term risk associated with taxpayers bailing out the state’s two debt-ridden pension plans in bad economic times. The bill would move affected workers from a fully backed taxpayer-funded pension plan in which retirements benefits are guaranteed regardless of Wall Street performance to a so-called hybrid plan. That hybrid would keep about half of workers’ pensions in the taxpayer-backed guaranteed plan. The other half would go into a corporate-style 401(k) plan that goes up and down with the market, reducing taxpayer exposure by more than 50 percent. New workers could also elect to have all retirement benefits placed into a 401(k) instead of one of two hybrids.

Fox News: Pennsylvania veteran turns big trash into big business

Jerry “JDog” Flanagan always wanted to go to college. But, growing up poor outside of Philadelphia with an alcoholic father and a working mother, he knew it wasn’t financially possible.

“I was not a good school student,” Flanagan told Fox News. “I really didn’t have any direction, my work ethic was not that great… I found myself having to go into the military to really set my life straight.”

He enlisted in the Army for two years and was discharged in 1989. Flanagan tried college thanks to the GI Bill but dropped out when he ran out of money. Jumping from job to job, from dishwasher to gas station cashier, Flanagan learned the ropes in retail, eventually opening up his own string of businesses. When the recession hit, Flanagan threw in the towel. Scrambling to start the next chapter, he did some research.

“I was definitely interested in doing something that didn’t require inventory, it did not rely on the economy to be strong. And when I researched junk removal, it was a recession-proof business,” says Flanagan.

In 2011, Flanagan and his wife bought a jeep, took to the streets and tried to drum up business for JDog Junk Removal and Hauling. Embracing his military ethos of hard work, respect and integrity, the customers kept calling.