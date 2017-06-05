Wisconsin in focus: Demand for skilled construction workers rising in Wisconsin

WISC TV: Demand for skilled construction workers rising in Wisconsin

The construction industry is struggling to find skilled workers as home construction is rising in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Ashland has teamed up with the Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board to offer a new construction training course to meet the demand.

Almost 30 students are on track to receive a short-term technical diploma through the nine-credit course. The credits can also be applied to a technical degree if students continue their education.

Eric Lockwood, project manager of continuing education with the college, says the course has been offered to students at the Clayton School District, WITC-Ashland and Lac Courte Oreilles Community College.

WISC TV: Mayor Soglin considering challenging Gov. Scott Walker

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin confirmed to News 3 he is considering running for governor in 2018 after previously saying he had “no interest” in the Democratic bid.

Soglin, 72, had previously said publicly he would have a weak chance of winning a statewide election as a Madison liberal challenging Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who will be running for his third term.

But Soglin has changed his mind. In an interview with News 3 Saturday, Soglin said he’s been encouraged by those outside of the Madison area to consider a run.

“What’s changed over the last six months is that as I’ve been outside of Madison, a number of folks have come up to me and have said ‘why don’t you run for governor, you ought to run for governor,'” Soglin said.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Democrats re-elect Martha Laning as chair despite crushing losses

Democrats stood by Martha Laning on Saturday, re-electing their statewide chairwoman to a second term despite their crushing defeats last fall.

Laning won another two years in her post after defeating Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy by 722 votes to 569. Madison lawyer Eric Finch received 50 votes and Joe Donovan, a retired small business owner, got 48 votes in the winner-take-all contest.

In speeches on Friday and Saturday, Laning acknowledged that “coming up short last year really hurt” but persuaded delegates not to give up on her plan to organize Democrats.

“I think a lot of people talked to us about a two-year term not being enough to turn things around,” said Laning, who promised a different outcome in 2018.