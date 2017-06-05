Hauft: Buying loyalty to sell your agenda

“Liberalism is spread by those who feel the world owes them a living, not by those who work for it.
Those who work for every dollar they bank have nothing to gain from being a liberal.”
– Jay Kites
It is easy to see how liberals think backwards from observing how they employ reverse logic to reach their conclusions. This is the way a lot of people justify spending money when they come home and tell their spouse, “I bought this because was 50 percent off.” Yet they fail to realize they spent 50 percent more than they could afford. This was a common theme in sitcoms across the land. Lucile Ball would come home and tell Desi what a great deal she got on a coffee maker when they already had four. He would then spill out his infamous, “Lucy, you got some ‘splainin’ to do!”
“Politicians use reverse logic to justify facts to reach their reverse conclusions.”
– Art Snider
Liberal thinking works backwards and concentrates on flawed conclusions of spend now and pay later if and when you can. Although many Americans employ this every time they use a credit card, they know one day soon they will face the music when the bill is due. But this isn’t a factor when a progressive makes the purchase. This is how Obama used baseline under budgeting to kill our free market. Instead of announcing they were reducing their increase in spending from 5 percent to 4 percent, they claimed they were reducing it by 20 percent. By increasing the budget astronomically each year, and announcing how much they are cutting it back, this fatally flawed system of reporting to the public is why the nation’s debt exploded.
“I am proud that I never hide from the truth.”
– Barack Obama
Democrats decried borrowing for the Iraq/Afghanistan wars but have been using huge quantities of taxpayer dollars to prop up financial markets. That’s why Wall Street is booming while the economy is languishing in a pseudo recovery. Their unreal “economic stimuli” and “quantitative easing” spending put America’s children into debt before they were born. They will be indentured servants to government. Children born this year will see their share of the public debt burden grow by more than $100,000, to over $142,000, by the time they graduate from college due to the debt the Trump administration inherited. This is called public debt, which means the government sold this debt in credit markets to investors in the U.S. and abroad. Progressives love to spend money they do not have.
“He is a fool who spends what he does not have when the bill become due later.”
– Sol Seine
When Obama was elected, they knew they had to do something to make him “King for the day” and the easiest why to do this was to pump $6 billion a day into the housing market. For the first time in history, the progressives worked with an activist Fed and wheeled and dealed with them to print all of the money their presses would handle. Pumping monopoly money in to a broken economy they created with government giveaways created a false recovery to replace an equitable free market natural rehabilitation. Since this industry employed a lot of people, they figured they’d keep doing this until someone pulled the plug on the money machine, or it broke down and the motor wore out.
“To win elections, politicians have promised practically endless government spending and covered up the cost, leaving generations of taxpayers obligated to pay off the public debt. They know that that is wrong. But nobody in either party is very anxious to stop doing this.”
– David Milpass
There are many things that liberal progressives do that are backwards to economic reality. They truly believe that Americans are actually equivalent to people of the dark ages of the past. They express equivalencies that are contrary to righteous morality. If you need just a few examples to comprehend this, think about how they equate modern-day bankers with money changers in the Hebrew temples during the life of Christ. They chastise today’s successful capitalists and compare them with the Robber Barons, feudal lords, and pirates of the days of old. They are worse than Robin Hood, an English Saxon who fought the oppressive taxation of the Norman King John. Not only do they believe that stealing from the rich is morally right to equalize an unequal society that is crying for handouts and free things, they also use trickery in accounting and maneuver the budget office to justify what they are doing with ludicrous inaccurate reporting.
“A long-lasting, sustained economy will never be achieved through massive government spending programs.”
– Stan Graves
Progressives believe capital punishment is wrong and defend the lives of convicted murderers. Yet they see nothing wrong with spending tax dollars to build abortion clinics in minority neighborhoods that threaten to wipe out entire ethnic populations. This is not only a waste of lives and impeding the natural rights of man. This is spending our taxpayer’s money to kill new citizens so they can import undocumented workers who will perform for less. And, of course, since the workers are not here legally, they do not pay taxes and the government uses our tax dollars to supplement their standard of living. When they need to create more government dependence, they reach out to these workers and others considered socially deprived, and advertise how easy it is to get food stamps and free cell phones at U.S. taxpayers’ expense.
“The left wants everyone to focus on the deficit so they can take us away from the focus on spending as a percentage of the economy.”
– Grover Norquist
Progressives subvert everything righteous in order to justify their beliefs. They continue to rewrite history to make villains the heroes and heroes the villains. Past conservative leaders like Ronald Reagan, Douglas MacArthur, Holmes Tuttle, Henry Regnery, and Anthony Fisher are condemned for their dedicated efforts to protect the American way. They deconstruct the teachings of Jesus Christ and other great religious moralists of the past from Saviors to Satans to convert more people to the religion they created that is the religion of the far left. This religion has no commandments, ethics, morals or principals other than those that pontiff their own party beliefs. Progressivist liberalism is now a religion, spending money now to build their party with no regard for the future.
“Given the religious nature and the emotional power of Leftist values, Jews and Christians on the Left often derive their values from the Left more than from their religion.”
– Dennis Prager
The journey back to American reality will not be easy. It took years to destroy it. Like Rome, it was not built in day. It will be a constant battle for Americans to resist the carrots dangled in front of them when the people are making the necessary adjustments and even some sacrifices to restore America to its greatness! So we will have to remain vigilant and aggressive in keeping the Left from destroying Trump’s efforts to rebuild the American Dream. It will be enticing for some to jump off the bandwagon and fall backwards if they hear enough liberal propaganda about how many social programs Trump is trying to reform. Even though he is a tough guy with great business savory, he will be labeled incompetent for wishing to only spend what we have and not what we can borrow.
We must resist the temptations of the past administrations to buy our loyalty and live within our means. The loyalty of a patriot is earned not bought.
“Loyalty cannot be blueprinted. It cannot be produced on an assembly line. In fact, it cannot be manufactured at all, for its origin is the human heart, the center of self-respect and human dignity. It is a force which leaps into being only when conditions are exactly right for it – and it is a force very sensitive to betrayal.”
– Maurice R. Franks
William Haupt III
William Haupt III is a retired professional journalist, citizen legislator in California for 40 plus years, and author. He got his start working to approve prop 13.
