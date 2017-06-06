Colorado in focus: Fixing Colorado’s complex sales tax system won’t be easy

The Denver Post: Fixing Colorado’s complex sales tax system won’t be easy

Experts, Democrats and Republicans are all in agreement: Colorado’s sales tax system is a tangled mess.

Business owners find it needlessly complicated, a mind-boggling array of conflicting rules and regulations that shift from city to city.

Consumers, by and large, are blissfully ignorant of its quirks. But the $2 billion a year in sales tax breaks the state offers to a seemingly random collection of special interests translates to less money for things such as roads and schools — and higher taxes on everything else.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers — spurred on by frustrated business groups — have been trying to overhaul the system since at least 1984. Instead, Colorado sales tax laws have only grown more complicated, so much so that there are now more than 700 possible combinations of sales taxes that businesses have to collect.

CNBC: Colorado economy: Low unemployment, pro-business tax structure

Colorado has the highest average elevation of any state, but it also has the lowest unemployment rate.

While the national unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent in May, the lowest since 2001, Colorado’s jobless rate is the nation’s lowest at 2.3 percent.

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper says his booming economy is the result of efforts to make the Centennial State more “pro-business.” He adds his state has “one of the lowest business income tax levels at just a little over 4.6 percent.”

“We worked very hard to reduce red tape, to try to attract young entrepreneurs.”

In an interview with CNBC’s “On The Money,” Hickenlooper said, “More than anything we wanted Colorado to think of itself as a place, not just for outdoor recreation, but a place to go and start a business.”

KDVR 31: Audit says Colorado film office paid $1.9 million taxpayer dollars to ineligible production companies

An audit released by the state auditor found the Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media paid $1.9 million to production companies that didn’t qualify for the tax incentives.

The Office of Film, Television and Media offers tax incentives to production companies to entice them into filming in Colorado. The production companies must employ a certain number of Coloradans during the production or spend a certain amount of money in the state while filming.

The Colorado Office of the State Auditor conducted an audit of the Film Office, and sampled nine projects. Of the projects sampled, it found none of them met all the state requirements, but the production companies still received incentives. The audit also found the Film Office paid incentives for productions without having contracts in place before the projects began. In several instances, productions were paid out, even though contracts were never signed.

The audit also found the Film Office lacked a uniform criteria to determine if a project met state’s criteria. The audit also said the Film Office lacked complete and accurate information to assess the effectiveness of these incentives and what they contributed to Colorado’s economy.