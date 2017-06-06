Pennsylvania in focus: Bill to overhaul Pennsylvania pension benefits on fast track

WJAC-6: Bill to overhaul Pennsylvania pension benefits on fast track

Legislation supported by Gov. Tom Wolf to overhaul benefits in Pennsylvania’s two big debt-saddled pension systems is on a fast track.

Monday’s 40-9 vote in the Senate is expected to be followed by swift House action this week to send the just-unveiled bill to Wolf’s desk.

Wolf’s office says he supports the bill’s goals of paying down the pension debt on the current schedule, reducing pension fund investment fees and shifting investment risk away from taxpayers.

The bill would slash the traditional pension benefit for most state government and public school employees hired after 2019, and introduce a 401(k)-style benefit. Actuaries say it wouldn’t reduce near-term pension obligations for the state and school districts, and provides a smaller retirement benefit for new system members.

It wouldn’t reduce benefits for current public employees or retirees.

Philadelphia Inquirer: Car-less city folks can’t fill jobs in ‘burbs

Unemployed chef Thomas Jimenez, 56, said he can cook anything, but if he wanted to impress, he’d choose seafood with a classic French velouté sauce. Or, wait for inspiration to strike.

“A chef is like an artist,” he said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do until I pick up my brush. That’s the challenge that I like.”

Jimenez, of West Philadelphia, recently lost his job as a supermarket chef. Now he’s looking. First choice would be a country club or hotel in the suburbs. “That’s pretty much where most of the good jobs that pay well are.”

But those suburban jobs are inaccessible for many Philadelphia residents such as Jimenez, who don’t own cars and have no way to get to work.

The Morning Call: Budget-crunch carnival sounds fill Pennsylvania Capitol rotunda

Roaring crowds, merchandise stands and a bowling alley. It may sound like a carnival, but it’s just spring budget season in the state Capitol.

An estimated 600 protesters escaped pouring rain and crowded the Capitol Rotunda Monday to have their desired budget changes heard by lawmakers and anyone who dared to try to push through the throng.

The non-partisan Pennsylvania’s Choice organized the event, which included groups fighting for causes ranging from public education to Marcellus Shale taxes.

All had one thing in common: “Put people first!” the crowd chanted in unison.

The chants weren’t the only things echoing through the building. Bowling balls and crashing pins added to the cacophony. A one-lane bowling alley set up by the Bowling Proprietor’s Association of Pennsylvania to benefit the Special Olympics drew lawmakers and others as participants.

The protesters didn’t bowl. They were focused on the 2017-18 budget the Legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf are trying to finish by month’s end. The House recently shaved $1 billion off Wolf’s $32.3 billion budget, which is now before the Senate and often runs late.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Proposal advances for state oversight at PWSA

Legislation to put the troubled Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority under the oversight of the state Public Utility Commission has cleared an early hurdle.

At a Capitol hearing Monday, the state House Consumer Affairs Committee agreed to advance the bill to an initial floor vote that’s slated for Wednesday. A second floor vote in the House is expected as soon as Thursday.

“This authority is a liability already and has the potential to be an even greater liability if needed supervision is not exercised,” House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Marshall, said after the hearing. He and Rep. Harry Readshaw, D-Carrick, announced plans last month for the legislation, arguing the move is necessary to address long-standing problems at PWSA.

They have cited newspaper reports about the authority’s debt, which stands at roughly $760 million, along with unmetered accounts, incorrect billing, system leaks and a lack of compliance with federal water quality requirements.