Florida in focus: House plan would give governor $85 million jobs fund with few strings attached

Tampa Bay Times: Florida House plan would give governor $85 million jobs fund with few strings attached

After spending the session peeling back what they deemed was taxpayer-financed “corporate welfare” in the name of jobs, the Florida House returns this week with a plan to replace those programs with a new $85 million economic development fund that gives Gov. Rick Scott exclusive control — and few strings attached.

The agreement, between House Speaker Richard Corcoran and the governor, and signed off on by Senate President Joe Negron last week, paved the way for Scott to sign the $83 billion budget on Friday and call for a three-day special session starting Wednesday.

In calling back legislators, the governor directed them to add $215 million in K-12 funding to the budget, restore $75 million to the tourism marketing agency, Visit Florida, and create an $85 million grant program within the Department of Economic Opportunity. If they pass the bills, many expect the governor to sign Corcoran’s priority legislation, HB 7069, a controversial public education bill intended to expand charter schools by giving them control of the state’s struggling schools.

The economic development bill proposed by the House, HB 1a, will regulate how taxpayer money is used for economic development. It creates the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund within the Department of Economic Opportunity to finance projects that fit broad criteria to help targeted industries: rural infrastructure, transportation projects for local governments and individual training programs at state colleges and technical schools.

Sun Sentinel: Gov. Rick Scott cuts millions from South Florida projects

With the stroke of a veto pen, Gov. Rick Scott killed more than $35.8 million for projects sponsored by lawmakers from Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Florida Atlantic University was particularly hard hit, losing $1 million for its Honors College and $1.2 million for its Tech Runway, an entrepreneurial incubator centered on science and technology invention.

A $3 million roadway expansion in Lake Worth also got the ax, as did $5 million for a new science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum plan at Florida International University called UP:LIFT.

A $5 million STEM teaching lab at Florida State University was also cut. The project was placed in the budget by state Rep. Evan Jenne, D-Hollywood, a Florida State alumnus.

Miami Herald: Someone raised $200K from Miami Beach bigwigs, but no one will say why

Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco says he doesn’t know a thing about a mysterious South Florida group that raised $200,000 from city bigwigs last year.

But interviews with two of those donors suggest the political action committee is raising money in his name — and that Grieco, who’s running for mayor, solicited at least one contribution.

Miami Beach lobbyists, vendors and real-estate developers all appear on the list of donors to People for Better Leaders — exactly the type of power players whose contributions led to a public outcry during the last Beach election cycle and, ultimately, to stricter campaign-finance laws.

If Grieco or someone acting on his behalf raised money from city vendors and lobbyists to support his campaign, that could violate Beach rules passed in January 2016. A recent Miami-Dade County ordinance also requires candidates to register when they raise cash for political action committees.

Tallahassee Democrat: Gov. Scott approves payments in FSU player’s death

The family of a Florida State University football player who died during a 2001 training session will receive the remainder of a legal settlement after Gov. Rick Scott signed 11 “claim” bills last week.

Many of the claim bills, among more than 30 measures Scott signed into law Friday, came years after people were injured or killed and lawsuits were filed alleging negligence by government agencies.

Lawmakers must approve the bills because of “sovereign immunity,” a legal concept that shields agencies from paying large amounts in lawsuits. The bills direct agencies to pay amounts over the sovereign-immunity caps, which were $200,000 or $300,000 in many of the cases.