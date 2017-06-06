Wisconsin in focus: Amid state budget impasse, Senate leaders mull going it alone

Wisconsin State Journal: Amid state budget impasse, Senate leaders mull going it alone

State Senate leaders on Monday raised the prospect of crafting their own state budget instead of working with the Assembly through the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee — a fresh sign of the growing budget divide among statehouse Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, told reporters this week’s talks on the 2017-19 spending plan could prove pivotal.

With less than a month left to the state budget deadline, GOP Senate and Assembly leaders and Gov. Scott Walker are at an impasse over how to spend money on schools, address taxes and plug a shortfall in the state’s roads budget of nearly $1 billion.

Fitzgerald said he hopes to avoid writing a separate budget from the Assembly. But, he said, “we’re in a rougher spot than I thought we were” if the budget committee doesn’t meet this week as Fitzgerald said he’s urging its members to do.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: For the last half-century, Milwaukee has been caught in a relentless social and economic spiral

For years, frustrated industrial employers in Milwaukee have struggled to fill job openings, even when they are located near pockets of concentrated unemployment.

Good pay and benefits, even on-the-job training, don’t help much.

“I try so hard to be a good steward and hire from the neighborhood,” says David Mitchell, who ran the metal fabrication firm Monarch Corp., on the city’s northwest side for 15 years, and is now president of Vector Technologies Ltd., a maker of industrial vacuum cleaners.

Through the years, Mitchell has offered free welder training and given “fourth and fifth chances if I thought the person had potential.” But many don’t pass a drug screening, he says, and attendance issues are “brutal.” He’s been forced to hire out-of-town temporary employees, even paying hotel fees. “We literally couldn’t find the people to meet demand.”

Public health experts in Milwaukee and around the nation now see a direct link between childhood trauma and an incapacitated workforce.Wisconsin State Journal: Benefit changes, reserve funds — not self-insurance — will save $60 million, budget panel leaders say

A “modest” increase in deductibles, expanded wellness incentives and excess reserve funds could let Wisconsin save $60 million from state worker benefits without shifting to self-insurance, leaders of the state Legislature’s budget committee said Monday.

Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, and Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, reaffirmed their opposition to Gov. Scott Walker’s plan to move 250,000 government workers and family members away from a program in which the state pays premiums to 17 HMOs.

But the co-chairs of the Joint Finance Committee said they’re committed to finding $60 million in savings Walker counted on from self-insurance in the 2017-19 budget. One step, they said, is to tap reserves from state worker benefits — which reached $144.4 million last year, $18.4 million to $68.8 million more than the range allowed, the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau reported last week.