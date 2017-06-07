Colordo in focus: Fix It Colorado won’t seek tax hike for roads this year

The Gazette: Fix It Colorado won’t seek tax hike for roads this year

Tony Milo told Colorado Counties Inc. Tuesday that Fix It Colorado won’t ask voters in November to pony up more money for transportation. The group will look to 2018, instead, as voters get a fuller grasp of the funding jam the state is stuck in.

“We think we’re at a turning point where Coloradans are realizing they get what they pay for,” the executive director of the Colorado Contractors Association said at CCI’s summer conference in Keystone.

In the meantime, he said, the Fix It Colorado coalition will “keep the drumbeat going” on finding money to unclog interstates and meet the needs of rural communities.



In the session that ended last month legislators couldn’t agree on two bills that could have put billions into theproblem — one that would have asked voters to approve a 0.50 cent sales tax and another that would have asked voters to borrow $3.5 billion and pay it back from the existing state budget. Both measures got tangled up in the state Senate.

Denver Post: Affordable housing developers “fighting like crazy” to pencil out projects following drop in tax credit value

Affordable housing developers in Colorado are facing a new challenge that could stretch their limited funding resources even further and potentially impact the number of income-restricted units that can be built every year.

A sudden decrease in the value of federal low-income housing tax credits after the November election is forcing developers to re-examine their project budgets and, in some cases, scramble to fill unexpected funding gaps that can easily run into the millions.

“Right now, there’s a group of projects that are fighting like crazy to make it float,” said Bob Munroe, a partner with Denver-based Solvera Affordable Housing Advisors.

The tax credits — the largest funding mechanism for income-restricted rental housing nationwide — are designed to subsidize about 70 percent of the cost of building low-income apartments.