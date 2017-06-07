Colordo in focus: Fix It Colorado won’t seek tax hike for roads this year

The Gazette: Fix It Colorado won’t seek tax hike for roads this year
Tony Milo told Colorado Counties Inc. Tuesday that Fix It Colorado won’t ask voters in November to pony up more money for transportation. The group will look to 2018, instead, as voters get a fuller grasp of the funding jam the state is stuck in.
“We think we’re at a turning point where Coloradans are realizing they get what they pay for,” the executive director of the Colorado Contractors Association said at CCI’s summer conference in Keystone.
In the meantime, he said, the Fix It Colorado coalition will “keep the drumbeat going” on finding money to unclog interstates and meet the needs of rural communities.
In the session that ended last month legislators couldn’t agree on two bills that could have put billions into theproblem — one that would have asked voters to approve a 0.50 cent sales tax and another that would have asked voters to borrow $3.5 billion and pay it back from the existing state budget. Both measures got tangled up in the state Senate.
Denver Post: Affordable housing developers “fighting like crazy” to pencil out projects following drop in tax credit value
Affordable housing developers in Colorado are facing a new challenge that could stretch their limited funding resources even further and potentially impact the number of income-restricted units that can be built every year.
A sudden decrease in the value of federal low-income housing tax credits after the November election is forcing developers to re-examine their project budgets and, in some cases, scramble to fill unexpected funding gaps that can easily run into the millions.
“Right now, there’s a group of projects that are fighting like crazy to make it float,” said Bob Munroe, a partner with Denver-based Solvera Affordable Housing Advisors.
The tax credits — the largest funding mechanism for income-restricted rental housing nationwide — are designed to subsidize about 70 percent of the cost of building low-income apartments.
State regulators seized four Denny’s restaurants in Colorado Springs Tuesday and will take over four more southern Colorado locations Wednesday after current and former owners failed to pay nearly $191,000 in sales and payroll taxes, according to the state Department of Revenue.
An abrupt closure of the restaurants Monday night triggered Revenue Department officials to act quickly to seize the eateries, said Rodney Johnson, compliance director for the department’s tax division. They changed locks and posted closure notices to guard against any removal of equipment or machinery that might need to be auctioned to satisfy back taxes, he said.
The closures left an undetermined number of Denny’s employees scrambling to find jobs and wondering about paychecks. In some cases, the restaurants closed even as customers were eating, some employees said.
“Upper management went in, told them to pack their stuff and leave,” said AJ, a server who declined to give his full name, about a text message from a co-worker as their Denny’s closed at 1450 Harrison Road on the Springs’ south side. “They had customers in the restaurant and orders that were waiting to be picked up and they said, ‘Don’t worry about it.’”
ABC 7: SCOTUS again declines to take up Colorado cake store discrimination case
The U.S. Supreme Court again failed to act on the case involving the Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood after being listed for consideration for an 11th time.
The judges could still decide to take up the case, despite it being distributed for conference each week since Feb. 21 and still not being taken up.
Jack Phillips, who owns the cake store, has petitioned the court after a lower court ruled he discriminated against a gay couple who wanted him to make them a wedding cake in 2012. Phillips has long claimed that as a Christian, he has the religious freedom to deny business to same-sex couples.
The Colorado Supreme Court last August declined to review the case, agreeing with a Colorado Court of Appeals decision that said the shop could continue to enforce its religious beliefs, but not while operating as a business in Colorado.