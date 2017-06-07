Pennsylvania in focus: Gov. Tom Wolf hints at pension, property tax reform as 2nd term goals

The Morning Call: Gov. Wolf hints at pension, property tax reform as 2nd term goals

Gov. Tom Wolf is looking toward the horizon as his first term comes to a close, asking voters for greater participation in the political process a year ahead of the 2018 elections.

Democrat Wolf, up for re-election next year, addressed business leaders Tuesday during a luncheon of the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals in Harrisburg.

During the speech, Wolf spoke about the emerging 2017-18 budget, and about what sounded like priorities for a possible second term — municipal pension and local property tax reform.

But through it all he hit on low voter turnout in recent elections.

Fox News: Pennsylvania school district hit with ‘ghost teacher’ lawsuit

The controversial practice of having “ghost teachers” in public schools is haunting another Pennsylvania school district.

A lawsuit was recently filed against the Reading School District in eastern Pennsylvania, alleging that so-called ghost teachers have been paid more than $500,000, essentially to skip teaching classes and instead work full time for the local teachers’ union, the Reading Education Association (REA).

Under current state law, a collective bargaining agreement between a union and a school district can require the district to allow teachers to work full time for the union while still drawing a teacher’s salary and benefits. Such ghost teachers are also paid by their union.

The lawsuit’s plaintiff, Americans for Fair Treatment (AFT), is seeking to end the practice of ghost teaching in Reading. The group claims tax dollars are illegally being given to members of the REA. The AFT filed the lawsuit with assistance from the Fairness Center, a watchdog group.