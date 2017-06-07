Pennsylvania in focus: Gov. Tom Wolf hints at pension, property tax reform as 2nd term goals

The Morning Call: Gov. Wolf hints at pension, property tax reform as 2nd term goals
Gov. Tom Wolf is looking toward the horizon as his first term comes to a close, asking voters for greater participation in the political process a year ahead of the 2018 elections.
Democrat Wolf, up for re-election next year, addressed business leaders Tuesday during a luncheon of the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals in Harrisburg.
During the speech, Wolf spoke about the emerging 2017-18 budget, and about what sounded like priorities for a possible second term — municipal pension and local property tax reform.
But through it all he hit on low voter turnout in recent elections.
Intelligencer Journal: Pennsylvania teacher salaries on average rank 12th in the nation
Pennsylvania teachers on average are the 12th highest paid in the nation, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Financial services outlet GOBankingRates in May compiled average teacher salaries by state – not including District of Columbia – using 2015 federal data of elementary, middle and high school teachers’ salaries.
According to the data, Pennsylvania teachers make on average $63,063 per year.
Philadelphia Inquirer editorial: Philly can’t afford to waste $50 million on a white elephant
What could $50 million in taxpayer money buy?
In Philadelphia, it could cover homeless services in the city budget, or the bulk of the funding for the Parks and Recreation Department, or underwrite the budgets for libraries, procurement, and records.
Instead, the city spent $50 million to partially renovate a 90-year old white elephant of a building at 46th and Market Streets. Former Mayor Michael Nutter wanted to turn the building into a new headquarters for police, but his successor, Mayor Kenney, does not. Either way, taxpayers are footing the bill.
It doesn’t make sense, but that has been the story of the building ever since Provident Mutual Life left it in 1983. So, it sits — a 325,000-square-foot hulk on 15 acres just off the Market-Frankford line — like a monument to quiescence.
Fox News: Pennsylvania school district hit with ‘ghost teacher’ lawsuit
The controversial practice of having “ghost teachers” in public schools is haunting another Pennsylvania school district.
A lawsuit was recently filed against the Reading School District in eastern Pennsylvania, alleging that so-called ghost teachers have been paid more than $500,000, essentially to skip teaching classes and instead work full time for the local teachers’ union, the Reading Education Association (REA).
Under current state law, a collective bargaining agreement between a union and a school district can require the district to allow teachers to work full time for the union while still drawing a teacher’s salary and benefits. Such ghost teachers are also paid by their union.
The lawsuit’s plaintiff, Americans for Fair Treatment (AFT), is seeking to end the practice of ghost teaching in Reading. The group claims tax dollars are illegally being given to members of the REA. The AFT filed the lawsuit with assistance from the Fairness Center, a watchdog group.