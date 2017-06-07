Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin Assembly rolls out K-12 plan, only to hit roadblock in Senate

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Assembly rolls out K-12 plan, only to hit roadblock in Senate

Assembly leaders unveiled an education plan Tuesday that they said would put more money into classrooms and cut property taxes, but the idea was immediately rebuffed by their fellow Republicans in the Senate.

It was the latest sign that work on the state budget is stalled, even though Republicans enjoy complete control of state government.

“I’m willing to negotiate at any time, any place, anywhere,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said at a news conference.

But there was no evidence that would happen anytime soon.

Wisconsin State Journal: Despite billions of public dollars, some rural residents slog through slow internet

Donovan Wright lives in a small subdivision in the town of Pleasant Springs near Stoughton, just 12 miles from the center of Wisconsin’s second-biggest city, but he is among more than an estimated 232,000 state residents who cannot tap a wired network to get online at any speed.

It means his children access the web using unreliable and sluggish cellular service to do their homework. He can’t file his tax returns online. And streaming Netflix? Not a chance.

Michael Bridgeman, of the town of Roxbury in northwest Dane County, goes to a local library or the UW-Madison campus, a half-hour’s drive away, to do just about anything more internet-intensive than checking email. His slow connection hampers the occasional consulting work he does.

Jane Leverance of the town of Oregon wants to enjoy some of the conveniences other people with internet access have enjoyed for years, including paying bills online. But even with a cellular-powered Wi-Fi hot spot to get online, the connection and speed are unreliable.

WKOW-27: Report: More than one third of kids in rural Wisconsin rely on Medicaid, BadgerCare

A new report shows Medicaid provides more health coverage to rural communities than Wisconsin’s metro areas.

The study, by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families (CCF) and the University of North Carolina NC Rural Health Research Project found that an average 34% of children in rural areas and small towns in Wisconsin receive health coverage through Medicaid and BadgerCare.

That number is 31% in metropolitan areas. Medicaid participation is also higher for adults in rural Wisconsin, but by a smaller margin. The report lists 14% of adults as using Medicaid in rural areas, versus 13% in metro areas.