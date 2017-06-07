Florida in focus: Lawmakers strike deal to address medical marijuana in special session

Miami Herald: Lawmakers strike deal to address medical marijuana in special session
State lawmakers on Wednesday reached agreement on how to put medical marijuana — passed overwhelmingly by voters in November — into effect in Florida.
Legislative leaders are expected to add it to their agenda as they convene in Tallahassee Wednesday afternoon, a rare sign of consensus in a contentious special session.
The agreement calls for 10 new growers to be licensed this year, in addition to the seven that already hold a state license under an existing, limited cannabis program. Five new growers would be added for every 100,000 patients, Sen. Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton — who was involved in negotiations — told the Herald/Times.
Lawmakers will also cap the number of dispensaries each grower can open at 25.
Tampa Tribune: As special sessions begins, not all state lawmakers will return
For reasons as varied as family travel plans, cancer treatment or events surrounding the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting, several lawmakers won’t be at the state Capitol this week when the Legislature reconvenes to resolve budget disputes.
At least one senator and 10 House members — most of whom are Republicans — had received excused absences, as of Tuesday afternoon, from the House speaker and Senate president to miss either all or some of the three-day special session that begins Wednesday.
Sen. Dorothy Hukill, a Republican from Central Florida, is the lone senator. After being diagnosed with cancer last year, she has been recovering from medical treatments for several months. (She also missed the entire regular session this spring and the Legislature’s organizational session after the general election in November.)
“My recovery from cancer treatment and surgery has progressed very well. Unfortunately, my physicians are recommending that I not travel in an abundance of caution following my recent follow-up treatments,” Hukill wrote in a letter to Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, on Tuesday.
Florida Times-Union: School Board approves host of charter school items
The Duval County School Board on Tuesday approved a 10-day suspension for a second-grade teacher who allegedly pinned a child to a wall with her arm after the student tried to hit her with a laptop.
The board also approved the opening of two new charter schools, the merger of two others into one school, and the renewal of contracts for three other charter schools.
The charter school votes prompted the most board discussion.
Three board members voted against the opening of BridgePrep Academy, a new charter school, but it was approved 4 to 3. The school will first open to students in kindergarten through sixth grade at 6400 Atlantic Blvd. and add a grade each year until eighth grade.