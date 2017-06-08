Colorado in focus: Chain pot stores outnumber independent retailers in Colorado

KOAA 5: Chain pot stores outnumber independent retailers in Colorado

Chain retailers in Colorado have been opening more cannabis stores than entrepreneurs.

The Marijuana Business Daily reported that nearly one in three cannabis stores in Colorado are currently operated by a chain retailer.

The increase of chain retailers is a sign “mom-and-pop” shops could be faded out by larger companies.

Data from the state Department of Revenue shows the percentage of individual stores owned by retailers with three or more locations has risen more than 12 percentage points from January 2015.

The Gazette: Drones in firefighting could save Colorado tax dollars and lives

Look, up in the sky! That’s what they could be saying in Chaffee County and the San Luis Valley as the state begins to study the use of drones to respond to wildfires.

Rep. Jim Wilson, who sponsored House Bill 1070, thinks stepping up the use of unmanned aircraft could save the state money by alleviating its reliance on regular planes in dangerous flying conditions – and lives by improving response times and strategies. The study won’t cost taxpayers a dime, but rather allow the state to accept gifts, grants and donations for the pilot program on non-piloted aircraft. National Geographic reported last year that drones are being used in Nebraska to drop fireballs for controlled burns, the system of destroying overgrown vegetation that can fuel wildfires. “More and more money is being invested in drone technology, this bill studies how that new technology can help Colorado fight wildfires,” Wilson said in a statement. “Drones have tremendous potential to survey ground and relay data without the cost of manned aircraft and the risk of putting pilots in the sky. Denver Post: Colorado sues popular lawyer-investor over alleged real estate scam

State securities officials have filed civil fraud charges against a popular lawyer and financial pitchman alleging he wooed elderly investors into a real estate deal that gobbled up about $785,000 of retirement funds by using empty promises of huge returns.

William Bronchick, who runs the LegalWiz website and has appeared in print and on television as an expert on a variety of financial topics, called the allegations by the Colorado Division of Securities “simply untrue” and “baseless,” noting that a statute of limitations on pursing them had long-ago expired.

“Someone has a bug up their butt at the state commission,” Bronchick told The Denver Post. “They’ve been poking at me for a couple of years. Everything was completely disclosed.”

The lawsuit in Denver District Court was filed June 2 by the attorney general’s office and says Bronchick, his website, his law firm and an eponymous consulting company he owns told about eight clients that another company he controlled, Valois Dynasty, owned three apartment buildings and solicited their investments.