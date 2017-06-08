Pennsylvania in focus: Pennsylvania House OKs biggest gambling expansion in years

ABC 6: Pennsylvania House OKs biggest gambling expansion in years

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Wednesday night passed sprawling gambling legislation, unveiled just hours earlier, to expand casino-style gambling to the internet, airports, bars and elsewhere in a move that could shape how the state government deals with its deficit-riddled finances this summer.

The bill was marshaled by Republican majority leaders toward the floor vote, a last-ditch move to raise hundreds of millions of dollars from taxes and license fees to help prop up, if temporarily, the state’s threadbare treasury. The bill represents perhaps Pennsylvania’s biggest gambling expansion since it legalized casinos in 2004, a law that made it the nation’s No. 2 commercial casino revenue state.

It passed narrowly, 102-89, less than a year after similar legislation failed in the House. The vote capped years of unsuccessful efforts by some lawmakers to bring legal gambling to bars.

House Majority Leader Dave Reed, R-Indiana, said the vote was an important step before budget negotiations heat up this month. It was not clear whether it would garner support from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf or the Republican-controlled state Senate, which passed a much narrower gambling bill last month.

Patriot News: Pa. coal country in national spotlight as new mine gets red carpet treatment

Coal has never been a dirty word around these parts. But even veteran miners can’t remember holding a ribbon-cutting and a lavish grand opening for what amounts to a hole in the ground.

That changes today.

In a highly unusual move, Corsa Coal of Canonsburg, Pa., will fete its new Acosta Deep Mine, located 11 miles north of Somerset, with so much pomp and circumstance that even President Donald Trump was invited.

“It’s in the spotlight all right,” says Corsa Senior Vice President Joseph Gallo, who’s overseeing the mine’s opening.

“I don’t quite understand it, but it is,” he adds. “This is the ninth or tenth mine I’ve put in, and I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The Morning Call: Pennsylvania may need outside lending help to prop up budget

Pennsylvania’s state treasurer and auditor general are warning lawmakers that the state government’s worsening long-term deficit may require it to borrow money from an outside lender to prop up routine budgeted operations.

Wednesday’s letter to lawmakers says the state may need to borrow as much as $3 billion while its main bank account has a negative balance for eight months between July and next April.

The letter comes as Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled Legislature eye a projected $3 billion deficit through July 1, 2018. That’s almost 10 percent of approved spending.