Florida in focus: Legislature’s special session getting testy

Tampa Bay Times: Legislature’s special session getting testy

The impasse over the state’s public school and economic development budgets grew wider Wednesday as legislators advanced proposals so different it seemed unlikely they would resolve their differences in the three days the governor has set for their special session.

In act of aggression against the Republican governor but explained as an “insurance policy” against an antagonistic House, the Senate voted to override the governor’s veto of the $11 billion public education budget as well as $75 million in projects at state universities and colleges.

“I don’t believe in legislation by ultimatum,” said Senate President Joe Negron after his chamber voted to override 19 of the higher education projects late Wednesday.

It was a reference to warnings from House Speaker Richard Corcoran who, in a conversation with reporters Wednesday, accused Negron of violating his agreement to support a budget deal worked out with the governor by pursuing the override votes.

Tampa Tribune: Senator will try to defund controversial schools bill

A contentious, charter school-friendly education reform bill that has incensed traditional public school advocates — and given some in the Florida Senate feelings of buyers’ remorse — isn’t on the agenda as the Legislature meets in special session this week.

But some senators will force the issue this morning — by proposing to strip out most of the $419 million in HB 7069 and redirect the money toward increasing general spending for K-12 public schools.

Approving a boost in K-12 funding is one of the reasons lawmakers are back in Tallahassee after Gov. Rick Scott vetoed the Legislature’s original spending level — an extra $24 per student — as insufficient.

The House and Senate disagree over how to pay for the $215 million it would take to increase spending by $100 per student over this year, as Scott wants. That divide threatens to blow up the special session, which would leave 4,200 public schools without billions of dollars in state funding on July 1.

Tampa Bay Times: Free speech means language on hate signs is protected

After offensive signs appeared in front of a home in the Historic Old Northeast neighborhood last weekend, residents wrestled with the line between free speech and hate speech. While they searched for answers, a difficult truth presented itself: Just because speech is hateful doesn’t mean it’s not protected by the First Amendment.

Saturday evening, signs went up on the pristine, green lawn of 303 27th Ave. N in St. Petersburg. “No fags,” “No Jews,” “No infidels,” “No retards,” they read.

While people gawked and took pictures, residents scrambled for a solution. Complaints were made with City Hall, but the city government had no power to get the signs taken down, said Ben Kirby, a spokesman for Mayor Rick Kriseman.