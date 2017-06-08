Wisconsin in focus: Scott Walker: I’d consider tolling motorists at Illinois state line

Wisconsin State Journal: Scott Walker: I’d consider tolling motorists at Illinois state line

Gov. Scott Walker said Wednesday that he’d consider highway tolls in Wisconsin if they’re collected from motorists entering the state, particularly from Illinois.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said separately that a highway tolling plan could be a key part of a broader deal for the state’s next transportation budget — a key area of disagreement among Republican Senate and Assembly lawmakers as they craft a 2017-19 state budget.

That disagreement, combined with divisions on how to address taxes and education spending, has put the two houses at loggerheads and stalled budget talks.

With just weeks before a July 1 deadline to pass the new two-year spending plan, lawmakers canceled both of this week’s planned meetings of the Joint Finance Committee. State spending will continue at current levels if lawmakers fail to pass a new budget on time.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin becoming national leader in hiring disabled workers

When Nate Kube lost a long-term convention center job, he struggled to find work — and his place.

Kube, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, got a new start through a program called Project Search. Last year, the 26-year-old front desk agent became associate of the year here among the 1,500 employees of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions.

“It made me feel like I had a sense of purpose again … It was really hard for me to get back into the workforce. I almost wanted to give up, but coming into Project Search gave me a sense of purpose and it gave me some of my pride back,” Kube said.

Stories like Kube’s are becoming more common in Wisconsin. Driven by an expanding economy and work by GOP Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic lawmakers, Wisconsin is moving more disabled workers toward self-sufficiency.

Wisconsin State Journal: Wisconsin submits plan to become first state to drug screen some Medicaid enrollees

Gov. Scott Walker on Wednesday asked President Donald Trump’s administration to let Wisconsin become the first state to require drug screening for poor, childless adults who seek Medicaid and impose a time limit on coverage unless they work.

Walker’s administration softened its initial plan in response to public comments, however, reducing premiums and emergency room co-payments and letting people skip drug tests and sign up for Medicaid when they’re ready to start drug treatment.

The proposal “is about helping people transition from public assistance into Wisconsin’s workforce, where they can build a solid financial foundation for themselves and their families,” Walker said in a statement.

People with disabilities are exempt from the work requirement.