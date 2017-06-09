Colorado in focus: Colorado coal jobs drop to less than 1,000 as Tri-State New Horizon mine shuts

The Denver Post: Colorado coal jobs drop to less than 1,000 as Tri-State New Horizon mine shuts

Operators of the New Horizon coal mine in western Colorado shut down production Thursday and prepared to start restoring land — continuing coal’s collapse as a source of electricity.

Meanwhile, the federal government indicated it will allow expansion of another Colorado coal mine, Arch Coal’s West Elk mine, allowing access into roadless forests.

Coal production around Colorado has dwindled to record low levels, due in part to competition from wind power and other renewable sources of energy that can be cheaper and cleaner.

Closing the New Horizon dropped the number of active coal mines in Colorado to seven and the total employment to 995. That’s down from 2,118 jobs in 2003. Colorado mines produced 12.8 million tons of coal in 2016, down from 18.7 million in 2015, continuing a 67 percent decrease since 2004.

Aspen Daily News: State high court hears Aspen bag charge case

Attorneys for the city of Aspen and the Colorado Union of Taxpayers made oral arguments Wednesday before the Colorado Supreme Court about whether the municipality’s mandate that the town’s two grocers charge 20 cents for paper bags — an effort to reduce waste from plastic bags — is a legal fee or an unconstitutional tax.

The seven justices queried assistant city attorney Andrea Bryan and Steven Lechner, chief legal officer for Mountain States Legal Foundation, representing the taxpayer group, on numerous aspects of the case, and several made statements indicating it will likely be a difficult decision.

The Colorado Union of Taxpayers (CUT) sued the city in 2012, the same year the 20-cent municipal ordinance went into effect to help reduce the number of plastic bags being thrown away after their one-time use. The fee on paper bags brings in between hundreds and thousands of dollars a month to the city, which uses the money for public-education efforts on waste reduction and administration of reusable bags. The program was also to include a website and community cleanup events, though Bryan told the court that it brings in such little revenue that only the educational component and provision of bags have been implemented.

The Gazette Editorial: Solar should not be a jobs program

We don’t pay workers to dig holes and fill them in for no reason. Government could do this to create jobs, but it would produce nothing of value at a cost to society.

Yet, we talk about jobs provided by competing sources of energy without much concern for the return on investment.

President Donald Trump and other advocates do this when defending the coal industry. They point to coal miners in Colorado and other states as justification for ending the war on coal. The coal mine, they tell us, supports households that patronize businesses. The little league coach works at the coal mine. The job is reason enough to continue with coal. It is a weak argument, at the expense of sounder economic logic.

Environmentalists counter pro-mining arguments by citing the high and growing employment associated with solar. They quote January’s 2017 U.S. Energy and Employment Report, which generated a media frenzy about the economic benefits of solar employment.

Solar employed more Americans in 2016 than coal, gas and oil combined. It comprised 43 percent of the electric sector’s workforce.

KKTV 11: The word ‘and’ in Colorado bill marks major mistake for marijuana research

Gov. John Hickenlooper has sent a bill to the secretary of state without his signature, pointing out that one accidental word in the bill negatively impacts its original purpose.

HB 17-1367 has to do with marijuana research authorization in Colorado. In a letter addressed to the Colorado House of Representatives, the governor says he is neither signing nor vetoing the bill. The bill will become law even without his signature.

The letter goes on to say during the bill’s consideration, multiple amendments were added in the final days of the session. As part of one amendment, the word “and” was inserted to replace the word “or.” The governor states in his letter the change has significant implications. Due to the the change, no state or local agency may use or employ test results from a lab not certified by the Department of Revenue and accredited to the International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission.

Currently there are only two testing facilities in the state that meet both of the above requirements. Originally, the bill was supposed to allow testing facilities to meet one or the other.