Pennsylvania in focus: House passes pension plan changes, sending bill to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk

Patriot News: Pa. House passes pension plan changes, sending bill to Gov. Wolf’s desk

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives signed off Thursday on a set of pension changes that makes keys changes in benefits for future employees, but does little to address the existing, budget-crushing cost burdens for the state and its 500 school districts.

Senate Bill 1 passed 143-53 after a 90-minute debate, sending it to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk. Wolf has said he supports the bill and is eager to sign it.

Supporters characterized the bill as an “historic” reform that represents a gift to future generations by shifting the risk of future pension cost explosions from taxpayers to the pension beneficiaries.

But critics pointed out that present-day pension system costs are the main reason the pension reform debate has hovered over the state Capitol for the last five years.

ABC 6: Proposed Pa. bill will protect those with disabilities

There is a push to strengthen Pennsylvania’s hate crime laws to protect people with disabilities.

State Senator Tom Killion, State Representative Becky Corbin and Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan announced Senate bill 7-49 on Thursday.

It’s an amendment to Pennsylvania hate crime statute of ethnic intimidation to include people with physical and mental disabilities.

The announcement follows two recent attacks. One happened in West Chester, where a man with cerebral palsy was mocked and then punched in the face outside a 7-eleven. The other attack occurred in the Germantown section of Philadelphia where four young men attacked a mentally challenged man on a sidewalk.

ABC 27: New coal mine touted by Trump opens in Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump hailed the opening Thursday of a new coal mine as proof deregulation is helping bring jobs to the industry, even though plans for the mine’s opening were made well before Trump’s election.

Corsa Coal Corp. will supply coal used in making steel and is expected to generate up to 100 fulltime jobs. The company said it decided in August to open the Acosta mine 60 miles south of Pittsburgh after a steel industry boom drove up prices for metallurgical coal.

Under a tent perched hundreds of feet above a freshly dug coal pit, about 200 miners, business leaders, and politicians celebrated amid the surge of enthusiasm for the industry. Mining headgear lay atop red, white, and blue table cloths labeled “Make Coal Great Again.”

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said the mine was part of an effort to bring back jobs and industry to the state. Pennsylvania awarded a $3 million grant for the project.