Colorado in focus: Legislature largely fails to deal with transportation, leaving Colorado at a crossroads

KKTV 11:Legislature largely fails to deal with transportation, leaving Colorado at a crossroads

Jim Jacobs of Kansas City, Mo., kept an eye on his iPhone on Memorial Day morning, blindly jabbing a fork into his hash browns and poached eggs at the Sunshine Cafe in Dillon.

“The speeds are up to orange,” he told his wife, Sarah, citing Google Traffic. “We should go.”

The wreck the Jacobses were riding out on Memorial Day had traffic backed up from Idaho Springs nearly 13 miles to Georgetown, blockading the road for those who thought they would leave early to beat the afternoon rush back from the holiday weekend.

Vehicles moved eastward so slowly you could see the spokes of their wheels churning like concrete mixers.

Which, of course, is not uncommon. Whether it’s a wreck, weather, or just the sheer volume of traffic, driving on either Colorado’s Interstate 70 or Interstate 25 can grind into a frustrating, even nightmarish adventure. Flights are missed. People are forced to urinate in bottles or worse. Wear, tear and wasted gas while gridlocked are routine.

Transportation funding in the state has in no way kept pace with population or traffic counts. At the Capitol, no middle ground has been found to raise sufficient revenue – $20 billion over the next two decades – to do anything more than knowingly fall further behind.

Denver Post: Colorado hospitals launch ambitious program to reduce opioid addiction

Dr. Don Stader remembers the moment he knew something had to change about how physicians prescribe opioid pain pills.

He was working at a freestanding emergency room in Colorado a few years ago when a patient came in after a heroin overdose. She was young, 21 years old. She had been a promising college student once. She needed multiple zaps of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone to revive her.

Talking with her later, he traced her addiction backward. Before she used heroin, she had abused opioid painkillers. Eventually she bought them on the street, but the very first pills came with a doctor’s prescription. The ailment? A sprained ankle.

Stader remembers being shocked silent. Earlier that same day he had seen a patient with a severe ankle sprain. He had prescribed an opioid.

“We need to really think about and revolutionize how we control pain,” he remembers thinking. “It really was a call to me to change my practice.”