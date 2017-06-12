Pennsylvania in focus: Financial pressures on Pa.’s state university system could force an historic restructuring

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Financial pressures on Pa.’s state university system could force an historic restructuring

Just 6 miles separate the suburban Philadelphia campuses of Cheyney and West Chester universities, but financially and academically, the two state-owned schools with proud histories are worlds apart.

Cheyney is insolvent, while West Chester is so flush it’s been told repeatedly it should spend down more of its accumulated wealth.

More than half of Cheyney’s undergraduates quit campus after their first year. West Chester students graduate at rates approaching that of a research university.

Cheyney’s enrollment has plunged by 53 percent since 2010, while West Chester has seen a 17 percent surge.

The disparities between the historically black college and its prosperous neighbor are stark but not unique. They are the extreme of what plays out across Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities, from California to Kutztown, from Mansfield to Millersville.

With the State System of Higher Education nearing what could be a historic restructuring, and with some of those universities flirting with financial collapse, leaders seeking solutions say they are leaving no question unanswered. This one, though, seems to have gotten less attention: How did the universities get to such an uneven place, and should the State System and the state itself have done more long ago to ease those disparities?

Marie Jensen remembers the day she named the curving steps outside the McPherson Square library.

Marie Jensen remembers the day she named the curving steps outside the McPherson Square library. “The Cinderella Steps,” she christened them long ago.

For Jensen, the library and park across the street from her childhood home in Kensington felt like something from a fairy tale. The seemingly endless expanse of grass. The regal columns of the Greek Revival building. The forest of towering maples that burned red, yellow, and orange.

“This to me,” she says, “was the best place in the entire city.”

As kids in the ’50s, Marie and her friends balanced like tightrope walkers on the edge of McPherson’s terrace, played house in the fallen leaves, and sledded down the slope the boys had dubbed Fire Hill for the hydrant at the bottom. A voracious reader, Marie would dash into the grand old library to get lost in her favorite books.

The steps at the McPherson Square branch library are still known as the Cinderella Steps, but a place that once evoked fairy tales has now become horrific to look at.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Philadelphia legislators look to divert casino funds

A group of Philadelphia senators is championing language inserted into a state gambling bill that would divert about $2 million in casino revenues for city economic development and revitalization projects instead of sending it directly to schools or the city’s general fund.

Its supporters argue it is smart public policy that will allow Philadelphia, like other cities that host casinos, to spread some of those funds to community groups for public interest projects.

Critics call it another form of WAMs, short for “walking-around money” — the long-assailed and largely obsolete practice of doling out tax dollars, with little or no accountability, to nonprofits, community groups, and other entities that legislators favor.

At the heart of the issue is how millions in gambling revenues are distributed every year in counties and municipalities that have casinos.