Florida in focus: Hatching a tech future: South Florida startups are gaining strength

Miami Herald: Hatching a tech future: South Florida startups are gaining strength

Nearpod, an education-technology startup, keeps outgrowing its Aventura offices.

“We have been doubling the company every year — in people, revenue, users, all the key metrics,” said Felipe Sommer. He co-founded the company with Guido Kovalskys and Emiliano Abramzon, three Argentine friends who have worked on ventures together for more than a decade. Nearpod now employs 70 people and expects to be 100-strong by the end of the year.

“As you can see,” he said, motioning toward the dozens of workers in the spacious, open office, “we like to double.”

Now the company, which develops online lessons for students and teachers, will be doubling down on South Florida. Until now, Nearpod has kept some of its top management in Silicon Valley to tap talent and stay close to its Bay Area investors. Those employees, including CEO Kovalskys, the vice president of marketing and directors of content and product, will be relocating to Miami.

Tallahassee Democrat: Florida Blue will remain in state’s individual insurance market

Florida Blue, the state’s largest health insurer, will remain in the individual market for 2018 and offer plans this fall in all 67 counties on the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace platform at healthcare.gov – assuming it still exists.

The company’s decision puts to rest concerns that it might join other individual-market insurers that have recently announced pullouts from some large U.S. markets.

Company representatives outlined Florida Blue’s plans in an interview with The News-Press on Friday .

“We’re pretty confident that we can continue to serve the people of Florida and be a competitive force with whoever is in the marketplace.” said David Pizzo, Florida Blue market president for the company’s west region. “ We only sell health insurance in Florida and this is our home, so we don’t have the luxury of pulling out or trying to target profitable counties. W e’re in it for good.”

Tampa Bay Times: Gov. Rick Scott says he will sign medical marijuana bill approved by lawmakers

More patients will soon be able to buy medical marijuana in Florida after state lawmakers passed legislation Friday putting into effect a constitutional amendment passed by 71 percent of voters.

Under that constitutional amendment, patients with a number of conditions including cancer, HIV/AIDS and epilepsy are supposed to have access to the drug.

The legislation sets in motion a plan to license 10 new growers by October, bringing the statewide total to 17. It allows patients to use cannabis pills, oils, edibles and “vape” pens with a doctor’s approval but bans smoking.

“Now is the time to do this,” Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, said, noting that the bill will increase access for patients who need access to the drug.