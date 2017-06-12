Pennsylvania in focus: Gov. Tom Wolf signs Pa.’s pension overhaul into law

The Patriot News: Gov. Tom Wolf signs Pa.’s pension overhaul into law

Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday afternoon signed into law a pension bill that will change the retirement savings plans for future state government and public school employees hired in 2019 and after.

The plans move away from the current guaranteed pension system that public employees in Pennsylvania participated in for about a century, and to one that includes in part or in whole a 401(k)-style plan that many in the private sector have. Employees will have three retirement savings options from which to choose but once a decision is made, it’s final.

The legislation passed both chambers with bi-partisan support. In the Senate, it passed by a 40-9 vote and the House, 143-53.

Wolf said he was delighted to be with the assembly of lawmakers who helped in passing the legislation and presenting it to him to sign. He said it’s fair to workers and fair to taxpayers.

“I couldn’t be prouder to be here … to get real meaningful pension reform,” the governor said. “Here in Harrisburg we can get important things done in a way that I think a lot of other places cannot.”

Fox New:Pennsylvania coal mine, first in Trump era, praised as lifeline for local economy

Around 200 miners, business leaders and local politicians stood around tables covered in mining headgear and tablecloths labeled “Make Coal Great Again” as they overlooked a freshly dug coal pit located around 60 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

The group was assembled for the opening of Corsa Coal Corp’s Acosta mine – the country’s newest mining operation – which will dig up metallurgical coal for use in a booming steel industry and is expected to generate up to 100 full-time jobs. Hundreds of job applications already have poured in.

Although many analysts have predicted a decline in coal extraction, the mine has been praised locally as an economic lifeline for a region hard hit by the decline in coal-fired power plants and – despite Corsa starting work on the mine last August – it’s been hailed by President Trump as proof that environmental deregulation will bring jobs to the struggling industry.

“When I campaigned for president I said that we would end the war on coal and put our incredible miners-that’s what you are you are incredible – back to work,” Trump said in a video played for the crowd gathered in Somerset County.

WTAE TV 4: 64 charged with welfare fraud in Pennsylvania in April

Welfare fraud charges were filed against 64 people throughout Pennsylvania in April, including several who live in the Pittsburgh area, the state’s inspector general announced Monday.

All suspects will be temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits in the programs they allegedly defrauded, Inspector General Bruce Beemer said.

If they are convicted, the charges would generate a total of more than $287,659 in restitution to programs including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), medical assistance, subsidized day care, cash assistance and the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).