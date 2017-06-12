Colorado in focus: Report puts Colorado in bottom half of ‘safest’ states in the U.S.

ABC 7: Report puts Colorado in bottom half of ‘safest’ states in the U.S.

With its low unemployment, strong economy and great quality of life, Colorado is often ranked as one of the best places in the country to live. But a new report puts us in the bottom half of all 50 states in terms of safety.

The Centennial State is the 29th ‘safest’ state in the country, according to financial services website WalletHub.

It can be a difficult and subjective process to determine how safe a particular place is; relying only on crime statistics, for example, doesn’t account for other safety hazards such as the natural environment and health risks.

For WalletHub’s list, analysts looked at a wide range of factors that one might consider safety-related, such as violent crimes, the number of law enforcement personnel, bullying rates, financial factors like poverty and unemployment rates, DUI rates and workplace injuries, among many others.

The Gazette: Debt collectors have to clean up their acts under new Colorado law

One new Colorado law should be music to the ears of those who don’t care for calls from debt collectors, especially for money they don’t owe.

Senate Bill 216 cracks down immediately on “zombie debt,” uncollected or written-off bills the debt collection agencies buy in bulk to try to collect on.

Unfortunately for the public, sometimes those debts have little or no accompanying paperwork, could be in error or even paid off. When they buy debt in bulk, that happens. The new law says they have to do better, with new state requirements and marching orders, as well as clarifying a two-year statute of limitations on bought debt. The bill was sponsored by Colorado Springs Republican Sen. Bob Gardner with Democratic House Reps. KC Becker of Boulder and Susan Lontine of Denver.

Denver Post: Casino industry ramps up effort to repeal sports betting ban

The casino industry’s largest lobbying group in the U.S. is ramping up its efforts to repeal a 25-year-old federal law that bans sports betting in most states.

The American Gaming Association on Monday announced the creation of a coalition involving organizations of attorneys general and police, policymakers and others to advocate for the repeal of the ban that the industry says has fueled the $150 billion illegal sports betting market.

“The American Gaming Association believes a perfect storm is aligning and now is the time to repeal a failing law,” Freeman said during the announcement. He cited a recent survey commissioned by the organization that found there is strong bipartisan support nationwide for legal sports betting, as well as Oxford Economics research showing that legalizing sports betting in the U.S. could support more than 150,000 jobs.

The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 bans sports betting in every state except Delaware, Montana, Nevada and Oregon. Legal sports gambling is allowed in those states because they had approved some form of wagering before the federal law went into effect.