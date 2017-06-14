Colorado in focus: In Aspen, 18 won’t be old enough to buy a pack of cigarettes

Denver Post: In Aspen, 18 won’t be old enough to buy a pack of cigarettes, other tobacco products

If you’re 18 years old next year, you won’t be old enough to buy a pack of cigarettes in Aspen.

In fact, anyone under the age of 21 in the posh Pitkin County resort town won’t be able to purchase any tobacco products — including e-cigarettes — starting Jan. 1, 2018.

That’s after the Aspen City Council on Monday passed an ordinance raising the minimum age of those who can purchase tobacco from 18 to 21 as part of efforts to curb tobacco addiction among young adults.

“Aspen is such a health-conscious town and our residents and guests enjoy life here for the clean air and exercise opportunities,” Aspen Mayor Steven Skadron said in a written statement. “Our leadership is essential in creating a city known for its healthy lifestyle and ethic. This law will positively contribute toward the goal of lowering smoking rates in young adults,”

The Daily Camera: Boulder declares intent to uphold Paris climate goals

The Boulder City Council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday night to declare the city’s “commitment to honor and uphold the Paris climate agreement goals.”

Boulder is one of hundreds of American municipalities to announce an intent to continue supporting the Paris agreement, from which President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. — the world’s second-largest polluter — on June 1.

More than 1,000 businesses and investors, as well as about 200 universities and colleges, have also issued declarations similar to Boulder’s.

“It sends exactly the wrong message about the commitment to solving the massive challenge that is climate change,” Councilman Sam Weaver said of Trump’s decision.

Denver Post: Residents and business owners divided on social marijuana rules and regulations in Denver

Among the main concerns Tuesday night at a public hearing on social marijuana use at Denver businesses were dual consumption of pot and alcohol, cannabis odors, visibility and protecting children from exposure to the drug.

The hearing at the Wellington E. Webb Municipal Office Building before Ashley Kilroy, Denver’s executive director of marijuana policy, drew more than 100 people with dozens of speakers.

For the most part, lines were drawn with Denver residents supporting current proposals for rules and regulations, which have not yet been adopted, and marijuana business entrepreneurs saying that the proposed rules and regulations are overbearing.

Sherri Way, president of the West Washington Park Neighborhood Association, said the group board voted 11-0 recently to support current proposed regulations. Still, she voiced concerns about potential visibility of smokers on outdoor patios and asked for vigilance of outdoor buffers and residential zones.