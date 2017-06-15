Colorado in focus: Remember the faithless electors? Colorado secretary of state wants to bolster rules banning them

Denver Post: Remember the faithless electors? Colorado secretary of state wants to bolster rules banning them

Nearly six months after the Colorado statehouse became the unlikely stage for a dramatic attempt to deny Donald Trump the presidency, Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams is looking to prevent a repeat performance of last year’s Electoral College theatrics.

A proposed policy change would require Colorado presidential electors to take an oath swearing to back the winner of the state’s popular vote or be replaced by someone who will. The rule parallels an emergency protocol adopted in December that was aimed at defusing a planned Electoral College revolt led in part by Colorado’s Democratic electors.

“People need to have confidence in the elections process,” Williams told The Denver Post in an interview this week. “Who cares about hacking the election if the elector can just do whatever they flipping feel like when the votes take place?”

The rule was a response to the national Hamilton Electors movement, which had sought to convince enough Republican electors to vote for someone other than Trump that it would prevent him from clearing the 270 electoral-vote threshold needed to win.

ABC 7: Colorado bucks national trend as cigarette sales light up for 2nd year

After nearly a 10-year decline, a troubling trend for Colorado’s effort to reduce cigarette sales is beginning to take shape.

Cigarette sales continue to climb in the state as 2016 saw more than 200 million packs fly off the shelf, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Last year’s numbers represent 5 million more packs than the 194 million that were sold in 2015, which was the first year the state marked an increase cigarette sales in nearly a decade.

The back-to-back increase is in contrast to what is happening to cigarette sales nationally, where the Center for Disease Control reported a 2.5 percent decrease.

Denver Post: In letter to Senate GOP leaders, Rep. Doug Lamborn asks that pro-life priorities be included in health care bill

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Colorado Springs Republican, has penned a letter signed by 70 members of the U.S. House asking GOP leadership in the Senate to ensure “our pro-life priorities” are included in any health care legislation they draft to replace the Affordable Care Act.

“While there have been differences of opinion on the best way to fix our nation’s health care system,” the letter dated Wednesday says, “the pro-life majority in the House of Representatives has reached consensus that any health care legislation must abide by the overarching principle that abortion is not health care, and that therefore, elective abortion, abortion providers, and health plans that include elective abortion should not be subsidized.”

The request was addressed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, as well as the chairs of the Senate budget, health and finance committees. Colorado’s other House Republicans — U.S. Reps. Mike Coffman, Ken Buck and Scott Tipton — did not sign the letter.

ABC 13: Ex-VA exec says he wasn’t told hospital cost

A former VA executive who was criticized by Congress for massive cost overruns at a new Colorado veterans hospital says he was never told the price had ballooned to more than $1.7 billion.

In a rare interview, Glenn Haggstrom, the former top construction official for the Veterans Affairs Department, tells The Associated Press he was astounded by the price of the hospital under construction outside Denver.

He says the last estimate he heard from the builder before he was removed from the project was $890 million.