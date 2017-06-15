Wisconsin in focus: Taiwan’s Foxconn, assembler of iPhones, considering Wisconsin plant

CBS News: Taiwan’s Foxconn, assembler of iPhones, considering Wisconsin plant

A Taiwanese company that assembles Apple’s iPhones and other electronics is considering building a plant in Wisconsin that could employ thousands of people and give Gov. Scott Walker a huge political boost as he prepares to run for re-election.

A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the state is in talks with Foxconn. At least one other upper Midwest state, Michigan, is also pursuing the plant.

President Donald Trump alluded to negotiations with an unspecified company during a visit to Milwaukee on Tuesday, saying Walker might get “a very happy surprise very soon.” Trump said “we were negotiating with a major, major incredible manufacturer of phones and computers and televisions.”

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Assembly calls for constitutional convention to balance federal budget

The Wisconsin Assembly joined conservatives in other states Wednesday to call for holding a constitutional convention to require Congress to balance the federal budget.

The measure passed, 54-41, with seven Republicans siding with all Democrats to vote against it. The proposal now goes to the Senate, which like the Assembly is run by Republicans.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said a convention is necessary to get the federal government’s finances in shape.

“We are drowning in debt,” he said. “Congress has failed to act in any meaningful way to curb our growing debt.”

Rep. Fred Kessler (D-Milwaukee) argued against the plan, contending a convention could lead to drastic changes to long-established rights to free speech and to own guns.

Wisconsin State Journal: Senate approves changes to private school voucher systems