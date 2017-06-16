Colorado in focus: Civil asset forfeiture debate continues with stricter Colorado law

Denver Post: Civil asset forfeiture debate continues with stricter Colorado law

Local law enforcement agencies across Colorado received about $8 million in proceeds from property and money seizures over the past two years in a practice that police chiefs and sheriffs say could be curtailed by a new state law.

It’s money that’s at the center of the debate over the controversial measure Gov. John Hickenlooper signed Friday, which prescribes how local authorities in Colorado should handle money and assets seized during criminal investigations when working with federal agents. The controversy centers on mandates that steer law enforcement to use state protocols for the practice, known as civil asset forfeiture, vs. federal rules, which are seen as more lenient.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers and civil rights groups who backed the legislation say it’s needed to ensure Coloradans’ due-process protections and that the practice has better oversight.

Denver Post: Kroger’s darkening outlook drags down peers as competition rises

Intense competition among grocers is forcing Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, to slash prices on popular items like milk and eggs — staples that help sway where shoppers go.

The stock of the largest U.S. grocery-store chain took its biggest one-day loss since 1999 Thursday after it reported its second straight quarter of declining sales at established locations after more than seven years of uninterrupted growth. It also cut its annual profit outlook.

The pressure comes amid a price fight among grocers. German discounter Aldi has been aggressively expanding, while its European rival Lidl opened its first 10 stores in the U.S. on Thursday with specials for 39-cent croissants and 79-cent chocolate bars. The two chains have taken market share in the United Kingdom, and are looking to repeat that success in the U.S. with their no-frills stores that focus on affordable house-brand products. Grocery giant Walmart also has been working on lowering prices.

FOX 31: $420,000 awarded in cannabis-tax funded program

$420,000 in scholarships will be awarded for the 2017-2018 school year from what is believed to be the world’s first cannabis-tax funded scholarship program.

The Pueblo County Commissioners and the Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation will award about $2,000 of it to 210 students on June 20.

All graduating seniors living in Pueblo County are automatically eligible for the Pueblo County Scholarship. They just have to plan to attend a local college or university.