Florida in focus: Gov. Rick Scott signs charter-school-friendly bill into law

Miami Post: Gov. Scott signs charter-school-friendly bill into law

Gov. Rick Scott signed a charter-school-friendly, $419 million K-12 public schools bill that has incited a groundswell of criticism and opposition statewide, rejecting arguments from traditional public school advocates.

“When I was growing up, I had access to a good quality education, and every Florida child should have the same opportunity,” Scott said before signing the bill at Morning Star Catholic School in Orlando. “Florida’s K-12 education system is so important to the future of our children and our state, and we will never stop looking for ways to improve how our students learn and achieve.”

The governor was accompanied by House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’Lakes, and Hialeah Republican Rep. Manny Diaz Jr., who championed the legislation.

The bill will make it easier for privately managed charter schools to further expand in Florida and to receive additional taxpayer funding to boost their operations.

NBC 6: Recent Florida University graduates finding success in job market

For those parents worrying that their recent grads might be moving back home unable to find a job, rest easy – a new report shows more university graduates are finding employment.

The study followed the outcomes of Florida university students who earned bachelor’s degrees in 2015.

It shows that over 90 percent of students were working within one year of graduation. 71 percent of those were full-time employees earning a median salary of just about $39,000.

Orlando Sentinel: Almost a third of Orlando homes sell within a week, Realtors find

The Metro Orlando housing market heated enough during May that about 30 percent of home sales landed a contract within about a week of being listed, according to the Orlando Regional Realtor Association.

Central Florida’s dynamic job growth, combined with relatively few listings, drove a fast-paced sales arena that was reminiscent of peak-market conditions from more than a decade ago, said Bruce Elliott, president of the real estate group serving mostly Orange and Seminole counties.

“Orlando homes are selling at the quickest clip since the red-hot market of 2005,” said Elliott, an agent with Regal R.E. Professionals LLC. “Not only is the area’s 2.3 months of supply statistic at its lowest point since September 2005, nearly 30 percent of those homes sold in May came under contract after less than eight days on the market.”

Orlando-area residential real estate prices, including houses, townhomes and condos, reached a midpoint of $218,000 in May, up 7 percent from a year earlier and up about 1 percent from a month earlier. Prices for single-family homes in that area were $235,000.