Wisconsin in focus: Foxconn seeks immense sites in Wisconsin for possible factories

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Foxconn seeks immense sites in Wisconsin for possible factories
The giant Taiwanese company that has said it is considering investing billions to expand its television panel manufacturing to the U.S. – and possibly to Wisconsin – wants a 1,000-acre site for the operation.
Maybe.
The immense size of the parcel specified in the company’s recent request for proposals – as big as the Village of Shorewood – indicates the scope of the potential manufacturing complex.
“That’s a massive, massive amount of acreage to have for any sort of manufacturing,” said James T. Barry III, a longtime commercial real estate professional in Milwaukee.
But Foxconn Technology Group, the firm currently being wooed by both Wisconsin and Michigan to build factories that could employ thousands, hasn’t followed through on some of its previously announced plans.
Wisconsin State Journal: Scott Walker to sign bill limiting state agency rulemaking power
Gov. Scott Walker’s office said he expects to sign a bill giving a state legislative panel the power to block proposed environmental and other rules put forth by state agencies.
“Governor Walker thanks the Legislature for sharing his commitment to bold regulatory reform and looks forward to signing the bill into law,” Walker spokesman Tom Evenson said.
The state Assembly passed the bill Wednesday on a 62-34 vote. The state Senate passed the bill last month.
Under the bill, which supporters call the REINS Act, state agencies could not impose rules projected to cost businesses or local governments more than $10 million. Lawmakers and the governor would have to enact a law instead.
The Cap Times: Progress on education funding, but transportation still an issue in Wisconsin budget negotiations
An agreement on education funding may be in sight, but Wisconsin lawmakers still have a long road ahead before they reach a deal on the state’s transportation budget.
The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee resumed work on Gov. Scott Walker’s two-year budget proposal on Thursday after a two-week hiatus prompted by stalled negotiations over those two areas.
As negotiations began to deteriorate early this month, Senate leaders raised the possibility of splitting the budget into separate proposals between the two houses, and Assembly Republicans proposed their own education plan designed to bring relief to school districts that spend less than most others.
Assembly members including Joint Finance co-chair Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, and committee member Rep. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, toured the state promoting their plan, which would direct an additional $92 million in revenue limit authority for school districts that spend less than most others and an additional $30 million for the state’s general schools funding mechanism than what the governor proposed in his own spending plan. At the same time, the proposal would offer about $70 million less than Walker’s proposed $649 million increase in per-pupil aid.
WKOW 27: State budget committee unanimously rejects Gov. Walker’s self-insurance plan
The Wisconsin State Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee (JFC) unanimously rejected Governor Scott Walker’s idea to switch to a self-insurance plan for state workers by a vote of 16-0 Thursday afternoon.
Wisconsin currently allows roughly 250,000 state employees to select from a variety of health insurance plans offered by 17 different private providers.
Gov. Walker’s proposal would have had the state pay to cover employee benefits directly, with a few private companies administering the plans.
The Walker administration argued the switch would save the state $60 million over the next two-year budget, but JFC leaders said that number was questionable.