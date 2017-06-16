Wisconsin in focus: Foxconn seeks immense sites in Wisconsin for possible factories

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Foxconn seeks immense sites in Wisconsin for possible factories

The giant Taiwanese company that has said it is considering investing billions to expand its television panel manufacturing to the U.S. – and possibly to Wisconsin – wants a 1,000-acre site for the operation.

Maybe.

The immense size of the parcel specified in the company’s recent request for proposals – as big as the Village of Shorewood – indicates the scope of the potential manufacturing complex.

“That’s a massive, massive amount of acreage to have for any sort of manufacturing,” said James T. Barry III, a longtime commercial real estate professional in Milwaukee.

But Foxconn Technology Group, the firm currently being wooed by both Wisconsin and Michigan to build factories that could employ thousands, hasn’t followed through on some of its previously announced plans.

Wisconsin State Journal: Scott Walker to sign bill limiting state agency rulemaking power

WKOW 27: State budget committee unanimously rejects Gov. Walker’s self-insurance plan

The Wisconsin State Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee (JFC) unanimously rejected Governor Scott Walker’s idea to switch to a self-insurance plan for state workers by a vote of 16-0 Thursday afternoon.

Wisconsin currently allows roughly 250,000 state employees to select from a variety of health insurance plans offered by 17 different private providers.

Gov. Walker’s proposal would have had the state pay to cover employee benefits directly, with a few private companies administering the plans.

The Walker administration argued the switch would save the state $60 million over the next two-year budget, but JFC leaders said that number was questionable.