Colorado in focus: Colorado group wants to ban sale of cellphones to kids under 13 years old

Fox News: Colorado group wants to ban sale of cellphones to kids under 13 years old

A Colorado group is looking to curb the sales of cellphones to children under 13 years old and officials in the state have cleared the language for a proposed ballot measure.

Parents Against Underage Smartphones, the backers of the move, would now need about 300,000 voter signatures for the legislation to make the 2018 ballot.

The ban would require cellphone retailers to ask customers about the age of the primary user of a smartphone and submit monthly reports to the Colorado Department of Revenue on adhering to the requirement.

Retailers who sell a phone for use by a pre-teen would get a warning for the first offense, but may face fines from $500 to $20,000 for continued violations, according to KDVR-TV.

Denver Post: Colorado’s new gold rush: The 2018 governor’s race

Colorado’s race for governor has only just begun, but already political strategists in both parties expect the 2018 contest to shatter state spending records.

Fueling this belief is the entry of one — and possibly two — uber-wealthy candidates who could take advantage of Colorado’s campaign rules to overwhelm the opposition with money from their own pockets.

On the Democratic side, all eyes are on internet mogul-turned-congressman Jared Polis of Boulder, who starts his primary run in the pole position due largely to a net worth that starts at $142 million — and could be as high as $468 million.

Republicans are waiting to see if their race will be reshaped by Kent Thiry, the CEO of Denver-based DaVita Inc., who makes about $12 million in annual salary alone.

Times-Call: Longmont getting closer to regulating short-term rentals

It may be several months before the Longmont City Council votes on measures that would formally legalize the practice of renting parts or all of private homes to people preferring to have their short stays in homes rather than in hotels.

Tammy Clemenson, however, said she doesn’t plan to wait for Longmont council adoption of an ordinance that would regulate short-term rentals to vacationers or other temporary visitors.

Clemenson said she decided months ago to proceed with preparing the bottom level of her bi-level Lashley Street house for tenants and intends to start renting it out this summer.

Longmont’s current Land Development Code and Building Code do not allow short-term rentals — renting out rooms or an entire home for stays of fewer than 30 days — in any of its residential zoning districts.

The Gazette: After scandals, Air Force Academy made big PR investment

The Air Force Academy plowed $2.6 million into an unprecedented public relations effort to polish its image after a series of scandals involving athletes at the school.