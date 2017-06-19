Wisconsin in focus: Hotel, apartment owners contest whopping increases in property values

Wisconsin State Journal: Hotel, apartment owners contest whopping increases in property values

WISC 3: Wisconsin attorney general reveals opioid investigation

Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel has taken the unusual step of revealing the state Department of Justice is investigating opioid manufacturers.

Schimel announced last week that he and a group of attorneys general from other states have been looking into drug companies’ opioid marketing practices to see if any have engaged in illegal activity.

The investigation could conceivably lead to a multi-state lawsuit against the companies. A number of states already have sued drug manufacturers, accusing them of misrepresenting the risk of prescription opioids and fueling addictions.

Rarely does Schimel or any DOJ official acknowledge the existence of an investigation.

Wisconsin State Journal: Local officials mull using Metro Transit buses for texting while driving surveillance campaign

Forget frequent flier miles, last-minute getaways and even road trips. Nearly half of Americans say they won’t be taking a vacation this summer, mostly because they can’t afford it, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The new AP-NORC survey, conducted in May, said 43% of Americans won’t be taking a summer vacation. The top reason for skipping a trip was the cost, cited by 49% of non-vacationers. Another 11% said they can’t take the time off from work, while 3% said they don’t like to be away from work.

About half of Americans living in households making less than $50,000 a year don’t plan to take any summer vacation this year, and they’re especially likely to cite costs as a reason.

And if your employer gives you paid vacation days, consider yourself lucky: Forty-one percent of those surveyed who work full or part time said they do not get any paid time off from their employers to use for vacation. Younger and lower-income workers are especially likely to not get any paid time off.