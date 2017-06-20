Pennsylvania in focus: Pennsylvania lawmakers have a gambling problem

Philadelphia Inquirer editorial: Pennsylvania lawmakers have a gambling problem

Gambling is the opioid of Harrisburg lawmakers. It comes with all the hallmarks of addiction: compulsive need, increasing tolerance, and the drive to continue to consume despite negative consequences.

Lawmakers got their first real taste when they legalized gaming in 2004 and began opening slots parlors around the state. When that wasn’t enough, they added table games. Then they began talking about adding video-game terminals in bars, clubs and other outlets, which they recently began pushing to help close a massive budget hole.

It is true that gambling has been a great success in the state: Slots alone have generated $22 billion in revenue, after payouts on wagers are paid. Table games have generated $4 billion. These rewards go to local municipalities who host casinos, give tax reductions to taxpayers, and help prop up the state’s horse-racing industry.

Of course, there’s another way of seeing that $26 billion: The money gamblers lost to casinos in the past 11 years. Every year, $2 billion flies out of the pockets of Pennsylvanians and visitors from elsewhere.

The Patriot News: Pa. lawmakers want to kiss Keystone Exams and seniority-based layoffs goodbye

School may be out for the summer but state lawmakers are busy at the Capitol working to change the rules governing standardized testing for high school students as well as evaluating and furloughing teachers.

House and Senate education committees on Monday approved bills that would

– Replace the Keystone Exams with the Scholastic Aptitude Test(SAT), an aligned vocational test, GED or the military entrance exam to meet the federal Every Student Succeeds Act’s accountability requirement for high school students

– As part of that legislation, it also would make revisions to the teacher evaluation system including allowing parents and students to offer input in rating their teachers.

– Allow school boards to lay off teachers for economic reasons and allow those furloughs to be based on recent teacher evaluation ratings instead of seniority.

Both bills can now advance through their respective chambers for consideration.

Philadelphia Innquirer: Philly teachers OK new contract; now, how to pay for it?

The longest contract stalemate in Philadelphia School District history appears to be over, with teachers overwhelmingly approving a new contract worth $395 million Monday night after four bitter years.

The three-year deal will mean raises for the more than 11,000 members of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, the city’s largest union, though it will not make educators whole for five years of frozen wages.

“We are really, really pleased about the agreement,” Jerry Jordan, PFT president, said after a general membership meeting at the Liacouras Center of Temple University.

But even as union leadership celebrated the vote — 95 percent of members who voted endorsed the contract — politicians made clear there is no plan in place to pay for it.