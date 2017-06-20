Florida in focus: Red-light camera ticket? What it will cost depends on where you got it.

Miami Herald:Red-light camera ticket? What it will cost depends on where you got it.

Miami-Dade Traffic Magistrate Christopher Benjamin played a series of dramatic videos of crashes caught on tape by red-light cameras. The people in the audience gasped each time someone t-boned a car, flipped over a railing, struck a motorcyclist or nearly plowed through a line of kids crossing the street.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please rise,” Benjamin told the audience after playing the videos. And then he surprised everyone. “Be safe out there. Case dismissed. Thank you.”

Three times that recent afternoon, groups of 20 or more filed into the courtroom, only to learn one of the quirks in the uneven enforcement of the state’s red-light camera tickets. Hundreds of tickets issued by Florida City for running red lights have been dismissed in recent months after drivers failed to pay them. That’s because the small town at the southern reaches of the county simply wasn’t sending an officer the 50 miles to court in Miami.

The way the state’s red-light camera statute is enforced varies depending on which city or county someone is ticketed in, and how the ticketed person tries to resolve the ticket. Broward cities aren’t currently using red-light cameras pending the outcome of high-profile litigation. While the differing enforcement may turn out to be a key issue for the Florida Supreme Court, which agreed in mid-May to take a case challenging the cameras, two things remain constant across the state. Like modern-day small-town speed traps, the cameras raise significant revenues for cities and the state, and the tickets cause thousands of car owners statewide to have their licenses suspended every year. Approximately 40 percent of those suspensions happen to Miami-Dade drivers, according to records compiled by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Tampa Bay Times: Prosecutors: Businessman diverted education money meant for Florida charter schools

A businessman whose companies managed 15 charter schools in Florida, including six across Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, was charged Monday with racketeering in what prosecutors said was a scheme to steer public education money his way using huge markups, bogus invoices and a web of related corporations.

From 2007 to 2016, according to an affidavit, charter schools controlled by Marcus Nelson May and his company, Newpoint Education Partners, received more than $57 million in public funds — including more than $1 million he used for personal expenses and to purchase residential and business properties in Florida.

The sum does not include the 18 percent fee and other reimbursements that Newpoint received under generous management agreements that May secured with inexperienced local charter school boards, the affidavit states.

Warrants have been issued for May’s arrest and the arrest of an associate, Steven Kunkemoeller, who operated Red Ignition and School Warehouse. Those companies, along with Newpoint, were the focus of a 2016 Tampa Bay Times investigation and were found to have sold marked-up goods to Newpoint-run charter schools.

Tampa Tribune: Budget woes force the Hillsborough school district to rethink its role as a job provider

At one time or another, five members of Carrie Williams’ family have worked for the Hillsborough County School District.

Three still do, all at Shaw Elementary School in North Tampa.

Ashley Williams, 28, is a secretary. Savon Williams, 23, is an assistant teacher. Their mother, 47, is the principal’s secretary.

“I trained them not to call me ‘Mom’ at work,” said Williams, a school district employee since 1999.

Such loyalty to an employer is rare in today’s workplace. But it’s a big consideration as district leaders contemplate how to balance a lopsided budget without striking a blow to the economy.

No employer in the Tampa Bay area provides as many jobs as the district, with the latest head count at 26,000.

Superintendent Jeff Eakins recently told the Tampa Bay Times editorial board he was proud that, in a year of severe cost-cutting, he laid off only 10 employees.