Wisconsin in focus: Paul Ryan promises to overhaul tax code this year despite hurdles

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: At heart of landmark Supreme Court case: a gerrymandered map that has helped lock in huge legislative majorities for Wisconsin GOP

The news Monday that the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a landmark legal fight over Wisconsin’s redistricting plan puts the spotlight on a gerrymandered political map that has helped lock in legislative majorities for the GOP since it took power in 2011.

The key legal question: Can a set of political districts be so stacked toward one party that it violates the Constitution?

Until the court speaks, that is unsettled law.

But while the law is uncertain, the politics are quite clear.

Legislative boundaries like Wisconsin’s present a stark civics question:

How meaningful are elections when control of the legislature in a competitive state is largely predetermined by the way the districts are drawn?

WISC 3: Appeals court: State can’t appeal highway funding decision

A federal appellate panel has dismissed state officials’ efforts to obtain federal funding to expand a highway between Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.

Wisconsin officials have been trying to secure federal funding to widen a 19-mile stretch of State Highway 23. The project was estimated to cost about $168 million as of early 2015.

A group called 1,000 Friends of Wisconsin that works for sustainable land use filed a lawsuit in 2011 to stop the project. The group argued a federal environmental impact statement was incomplete and without it the federal government couldn’t release any money.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman agreed.