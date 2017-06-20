Wisconsin in focus: Paul Ryan promises to overhaul tax code this year despite hurdles

Wisconsin State Journal: Paul Ryan promises to overhaul tax code this year despite hurdles
House Speaker Paul Ryan is promising to overhaul the tax code by the end of the year despite political divisions among Republicans and a crowded legislative agenda for Congress.
Ryan is due to give a speech on tax reform Tuesday afternoon to the National Association of Manufacturers. In excerpts released by his office, Ryan says Republicans, who control Congress and the White House, have a rare opportunity to re-write the tax code for businesses and individuals.
“We are going to get this done in 2017. We need to get this done in 2017. We cannot let this once-in-a-generation moment slip,” Ryan says in prepared remarks. “Transformational tax reform can be done, and we are moving forward. Full speed ahead.”
According to Ryan’s office, the Wisconsin Republican will “warn against accepting half measures or believing there is a path to reform without obstacles and political challenges.”
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: At heart of landmark Supreme Court case: a gerrymandered map that has helped lock in huge legislative majorities for Wisconsin GOP
The news Monday that the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a landmark legal fight over Wisconsin’s redistricting plan puts the spotlight on a gerrymandered political map that has helped lock in legislative majorities for the GOP since it took power in 2011.
The key legal question: Can a set of political districts be so stacked toward one party that it violates the Constitution?
Until the court speaks, that is unsettled law.
But while the law is uncertain, the politics are quite clear.
Legislative boundaries like Wisconsin’s present a stark civics question:
How meaningful are elections when control of the legislature in a competitive state is largely predetermined by the way the districts are drawn?
WISC 3: Appeals court: State can’t appeal highway funding decision
A federal appellate panel has dismissed state officials’ efforts to obtain federal funding to expand a highway between Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
Wisconsin officials have been trying to secure federal funding to widen a 19-mile stretch of State Highway 23. The project was estimated to cost about $168 million as of early 2015.
A group called 1,000 Friends of Wisconsin that works for sustainable land use filed a lawsuit in 2011 to stop the project. The group argued a federal environmental impact statement was incomplete and without it the federal government couldn’t release any money.
U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman agreed.