Colorado in focus: Did Colorado just make it legal to text and drive?

Denver Post: Did Colorado just make it legal to text and drive?

The electronic signs above Colorado highways offer a warning to drivers who reach for their cellphones: “New texting law fines increased to $300.”

What it doesn’t mention: Texting while driving is now legal in Colorado as long as it isn’t done in “a careless or imprudent manner.”

The little-noticed provision softening the state’s standard is part of a new law that increased the penalties for a texting while driving carelessly citation from $50 to $300 and from one to four points on a driver’s license.

Before now, any text messaging or manual data entry by a motorist was prohibited. “The simple fact is that if you are texting while driving but not being careless, it’s no longer illegal,” said Tim Lane at the Colorado District Attorneys’ Council.

The weaker standard comes even as Colorado officials warn about an “epidemic of distracted driving” and other states are moving to toughen their laws to discourage cellphone use by motorists.

Denver Post: Colorado will have to dip deep into its reserves to balance budget after revenue forecasts fell short

The state will have to dip deep into its reserves to balance this year’s budget, after new revenue forecasts fell short of expectations.

Budget analysts for Gov. John Hickenlooper and the Colorado Legislative Council on Tuesday briefed the Joint Budget Committee on their latest projections, both of which decreased from the most recent estimates in March.

Still, the latest revenue projections paint a predominantly glowing picture of the Colorado economy, which is expected to continue its historic growth for years to come.

The primary cause for the dip in revenue growth: Budget analysts for the governor’s office and the legislative council said that taxpayers took steps this year to avoid capital gains in the expectation that tax cuts are coming from the Republican-led Congress.

News 9: Forecasts: Colorado economy to grow at moderate pace

For the first time in recent memory, Colorado lawmakers may not have to balance state budgets while keeping an eye on revenue limits.

That’s according to forecasts presented Tuesday by legislative and executive branch economists.

A new law exempts payments made by hospitals from revenue caps set by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, the 1992 constitutional amendment that limits what the state can receive in taxes.

The economists say that’s the biggest reason lawmakers will have more leeway to ensure that state budgets are balanced for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and the following fiscal year.

They say Colorado’s economic growth will continue at a moderate pace despite labor and housing shortages.