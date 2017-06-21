Pennsylvania in focus: Business leaders want Pittsburgh to become leader in sustainability

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Business leaders want Pittsburgh to become leader in sustainability

The chief executives of 17 Pittsburgh-area companies engaged in a wide range of industries — from chemicals producers Covestro and Lanxess to the Pittsburgh Pirates and restaurant chain Eat’n Park — have officially launched an initiative to promote and collaborate on sustainable practices they say will improve their corporate bottom lines and help attract more businesses to the region.

The initiative, CEOs for Sustainability, has been in the works for about a year and was formally introduced Tuesday at a briefing for local business leaders at the Fairmont Hotel, Downtown.

The effort “is in step with Pittsburgh’s numerous renaissances,” said Court Gould, executive director of the nonprofit Sustainable Pittsburgh which is facilitating the initiative.

The aim, he said, “is to heighten awareness that sustainable business practices are a must thing to do, not just a nice thing to do.”

The Patriot News: Pennsylvania announces first round of medical marijuana permits

The Department of Health announced the winners of 12 grower/processor permits as part of Pennsylvania’s nascent medical marijuana industry.

John Collins, director of the state’s Office of Medical Marijuana, said the department received 457 applications in total, including 177 prospective grower/processors and 280 for dispensaries.

“Issuing the grower/processor permits today is a significant step forward for Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program,” Collins said.

Dispensary permits will be announced later this month, he said. The fully redacted applications will be made available in July.

WFMZ 69: Lawmakers pen plan to get rid of Pa. school property taxes