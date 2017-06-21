Florida in focus: Citing water losses, Florida insurer approves rate hikes

Naples Daily News: Citing water losses, Florida insurer approves rate hikes

Florida’s state-created property insurer, contending that it is dealing with a flood of suspicious water-related claims and lawsuits, is asking state regulators to raise rates for thousands of homeowners next year, including those in the most heavily-populated areas.

The board that oversees Citizens Property Insurance voted unanimously Tuesday to raise homeowner rates an average 5.3 percent and commercial accounts by an 8.4 percent average.

Citizens has more than 451,000 customers, many of them living near the coast or in south Florida. The corporation was created by state legislators to act as the state’s insurer of last resort when Floridians cannot get coverage from private companies.

The proposed rate hikes vary by the type of policy purchased and location, but the rate hikes will fall hardest of homeowners in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties who will pay as much as 10 percent more a year. Residents in other coastal counties such as Collier, Santa Rosa and Pinellas, however, will see their rates go down.

Citizens officials assert they have to raise the rates to cover rising costs associated with water damage claims that are not connected to weather events such as hurricanes or tropical storms. Florida has avoided major damage from hurricanes for more than a decade.

Tallahassee Democrat: Leon County eyeing 2020 tax increase to offset new homestead exemption

Leon County commissioners voted to move forward with a property tax increase in 2020 to offset a more than $7 million hit in revenue it will take if Florida voters approve a new homestead exemption next year.

As part of the plan, the county also would pull out of its downtown Community Redevelopment Agency partnership with the city. County commissioners took the action Tuesday, during a three-hour workshop on their $253.6 million tentative budget for the 2018 fiscal year.

The 2018 budget, which won’t become final until after public hearings in September, is balanced with no increase in the overall tax rate of $8.8144 for every $1,000 of assessed, taxable value. However, the rate is considered a tax increase under state law because it will raise $5.6 million in new revenue through rising property values and new construction.

This year would mark the fifth straight that the county hasn’t increased the rate.

Bay News 9: Gov. Scott vetoed bill to rein in state colleges, expand Bright Futures

Legislation that would have delivered full-ride Bright Futures scholarships to Florida’s top high school graduates has been vetoed by Gov. Rick Scott, prompting criticism from lawmakers who are accusing Scott of breaking a promise to support the measure.

In vetoing SB 374 last week, the governor said his decision was driven by a section of the bill that would have capped the growth of bachelor degree programs at community colleges, now formally known as state colleges.

“This interference impedes the ability of state colleges to meet the needs of the communities and families they serve,” Scott wrote in his veto message.

But his action will also have the effect of impeding the ability of Bright Futures recipients to graduate debt-free. The program currently covers roughly half of tuition and fees at state universities for top-tier recipients. Not only would the legislation have covered 100 percent of tuition; students would have been able to spend part of their Bright Futures awards on summer classes, an option not currently available.

Miami Herald: Airbnb just paid its taxes and here’s how much Miami-Dade made

After a contentious debate that ended with Miami-Dade County agreeing to collect the countywide bed tax from Airbnb, the popular — but controversial — short-term rental platform is paying up.

After a month collecting the 6 percent resort tax in May, Airbnb announced Tuesday that the site remitted $522,000 to county coffers on behalf of its 6,800 Miami-Dade hosts last month.

That’s the largest payout Airbnb has made on behalf of its hosts in Florida. Airbnb collects taxes in 39 of Florida’s 63 eligible counties, including Broward, Pinellas and Hillsborough.

Miami-Dade Airbnb hosts made about $12 million in May, or nearly $400,000 a day, the platform said.

Airbnb’s local deals are expected to bring at least $6 million annually in tourist taxes in Miami-Dade and $1 million a year in Broward.