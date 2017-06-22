Wisconsin in focus: Green Bay Democrats want to open BadgerCare to all Wisconsin residents

Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay Democrats want to open BadgerCare to all Wisconsin residents

Two local Democrats and a citizen advocacy group are calling for opening BadgerCare enrollment to all state residents in order to combat rising health care costs.

State Sen. Dave Hansen and state Rep. Eric Genrich, both Democrats from Green Bay, said the bill they’ve introduced offers a cost-effective option to enable every resident to acquire affordable insurance.

The proposal, developed with local members of Citizen Action Wisconsin, is a response to health insurers no longer offering coverage in some communities and the projected loss of coverage for millions of Americans if the American Health Care Act is adopted.

BadgerCare is the state’s insurance program for low-income individuals and families. Enrollees under the proposed expansion would be charged premiums based on income levels.

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Assembly takes up bills to tighten election recount rules and fight the opioid fentanyl

The state Assembly voted Wednesday to tighten the rules for conducting election recounts and to fight the deadly synthetic opiate fentanyl.

The actions came in a marathon Assembly session extending into the evening as legislators also debated a bill aimed at curbing disruptive protests on college campuses. Also Wednesday, Gov. Scott Walker signed legislation allowing the use of delivery robots on sidewalks across the state.

The legislation on recounts passed the Assembly on a voice vote and now goes to the Senate.

Assembly Bill 153 comes in response to 2016 Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein’s demand for a recount after Donald Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win Wisconsin since 1984. Stein received just 1% of the vote but was able to force a recount here under state law.

Fox News 6: Gov. Walker signs bill allowing robot deliveries in Wisconsin

Wisconsin residents could soon see robot delivery vehicles roaming the state’s sidewalks.

Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill Wednesday, June 21st that allows robot delivery vehicles to operate on sidewalks and in crosswalks.

The robots are essentially high-tech rolling coolers loaded with sensors that can read the environment. People also can operate them remotely. Starship Technologies has been using them to deliver takeout food in Europe, California and Washington, D.C.

