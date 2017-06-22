Colorado in focus: Colorado teachers’ active-shooter training shows them how to fire back

Fox News: Colorado teachers’ active-shooter training shows them how to fire back

More than a dozen Colorado teachers received training on how to fire back at active shooters in schools, in a program that gun-rights advocates call essential.

Laura Carno, the founder of Coloradoans for Civil Liberties, described its program “in a nutshell” as “training for teachers and other school staff who are armed first responders in their school.”

Carno described the training as necessary for rural school districts, who have “law enforcement that is 30-45 minutes away” according to KUSA. “They are their own first responders,” says Carno.

One of the teachers participating, Ronnie Wilson, says he hopes to open a K-12 charter school in Colorado Springs. He said he gets questions in equal numbers about school safety and academics from parents. “I’m looking for every possible venue and avenue to ensure the safety of students.”

ABC 7: Nude Hiking Day: CPAW warns against shedding clothes in public spaces

The name of the holiday may elicit a chuckle from some, but others plan to celebrate National Nude Hiking Day in earnest on June 21.

Those who enjoy hiking in the nude call the experience an opportunity to bond with nature, but authorities on many of Colorado trails say it’s more of an opportunity to be ticketed.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPAW), their parks and trails are off limits for those seeking a nude experience.

Lauren Truitt, a spokesperson for CPAW, the family atmosphere comes first for parkgoers and guests. Truitt said nobody has made a request to conduct a nude hike and warned that anybody who embarks upon such a journey could be ticketed for indecent exposure.

“We would ask them to leave or put on clothing,” Truitt said, noting park rangers and district wildlife managers could choose to issue a warning or a ticket.

Denver Post: Colorado Energy Office, a lightning rod in the renewable energy debate, set to run out of funds despite last-ditch effort

A Colorado government agency that has become a lightning rod in the debate over renewable energy and fossil fuels is poised to see its state funding expire July 1 after a last-ditch attempt to save it Tuesday ended in a partisan impasse.

A six-lawmaker panel rejected an emergency funding request for the Colorado Energy Office from Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper that sought to extend the office’s $3.1 million budget for another year. The move would have kept the agency intact while lawmakers continue their own negotiations on the future of an office that both sides agree is needed.

But the Joint Budget Committee vote deadlocked 3-3 along party lines, with Republicans saying they wanted to wait for more guidance from the full legislature, which last year failed to reach a compromise to avert the office’s looming funding deadline.

“I hope that there’s some way we can come to an agreement over the next few months over what the mission of the office would be and that we could get bipartisan acceptance of that,” said Rep. Bob Rankin, a Republican budget writer from Carbondale. “We’re not there.”

The Daily Camera: Neil Gorsuch lists his Boulder County home for sale for $1.7 million

New Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is selling his Boulder County home. The four-bedroom, five-bath property on three acres — with room for horses — is listed for $1.675 million.

The listing was first reported by Fox 31 in Denver.

The 5,983-square-foot home has a heated pool, media room, home gym, billiards room and three-stall barn with attached paddock. It is described in the listing as a “horse lover’s paradise” and is adjacent to a 71-acre equestrian center.

Gorsuch purchased the property in 2007 for $1.03 million, according to Boulder County property records. Deborah Read Fowler with Colorado Landmark Realtors is the listing agent for 5373 Lookout Ridge Dr., just north of Gunbarrel.

Homes in the million-dollar plus range are selling quickly, according to luxury broker David Carner with Liv Sotheby’s International Realty. The average time on market for homes over $1 million in Boulder was 60 days in 2016, the lowest in eight years, Carner said.

The Gorsuch home “is a nice-looking house with great views,” he said. “I think it will sell.”