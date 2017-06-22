Pennsylvania in focus: New Pennsylvania law eliminates Keystone Exam requirement for career and technical education students

Lancaster Online: New Pennsylvania law eliminates Keystone Exam requirement for career and technical education students

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law Wednesday a bill creating an alternate pathway to high school graduation for students in career and technology education — one without Keystone Exams.

The new law eliminates the statutory requirement for Keystone Exams and replaces it with new ways for vocational students to prove they’re ready for the next step, whether it be the workforce, college or a trade school.

The city of Pittsburgh plans to spend more than $5 million in a bid to simplify and speed up its system for approving permits, an issue that has been the topic of growing complaints from developers and others — including a local attorney who went to court because of frustration over delays.

The permits are key to anyone doing construction in the city, from the big developers doing work Downtown, in the Strip District and other hot neighborhoods, to the resident who wants to build an addition to a home. Without the permit, projects sit and money can be lost.

Kevin Acklin, chief of staff to Mayor Bill Peduto, said the goal is to untangle the “Gordian Knot” of a system that he conceded must be improved if the city is to prevent development-killing delays.

“I would agree there’s a sense of frustration about the time it takes [to get permits],” he said. “The data shows we’re actually improving those times, but we still have to get better.”

The Patriot News: Pennsylvania patients would be shielded from surprise ‘balance bills’

A pair of bills receiving bi-partisan support would protect patients from so-called “balance-billing” — when a patient receives an extra bill because someone involved in their medical care wasn’t part of their health insurance network.

One bill, introduced by Republican House members Matt Baker and Tina Pickett, has 31 co-sponsors including Democrats, according to the state insurance department, which has pushed for such protections.

A Senate bill has been introduced by Democratic Sen. Judy Schwank of Berks County and Republican Don White, who is head of the Senate insurance committee.

The bills would apply to situations where the patient unknowingly receives care from an out-of-network provider in both emergency and non-emergency situations.

The state-run panel that oversees the Philadelphia School District has signed off on a new contract agreement with the city’s public school teachers, but not without some members expressing concern about its financial impact.

The School Reform Commission voted 4-1 Tuesday in favor of the pact, which runs through August 2020. Members of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers earlier approved the deal, which was reached Friday after more than four years of negotiation.

Superintendent William Hite said the deal recognizes the hard work of teachers and staff and brings stability to the district.