Tampa Bay Times: Democrat governor candidate wants state law so women can maintain no-cost birth control if Obamacare is repealed
“As governor, I’m going to stand with women and ensure that neither the government nor their employer stand between a woman and her doctor in making the critical health decisions that affect her life. This is an essential part of providing better quality care and economic security and stability to more Floridians,” Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, said in a statement.
Enacting such a measure would require earning support from Florida’s Republican-led Legislature, which would prove challenging — particularly in the more conservative-minded House.
The proposal is an addition to a health care platform Gillum first unveiled last month in Tallahassee.
The Gainseville Sun editorial: Prevent misuse of public funds
It shouldn’t take the misuse of public funds on a Brazilian butt lift for city employees to take seriously their responsibility as stewards of taxpayer money.
A report released last week found former city of Gainesville employee Natwaina Clark, 33, used her city-issued credit card and those of her bosses for more than $93,000 in unauthorized charges between November 2015 and March 2017. Clark allegedly funneled $41,000 of that money to her personal PayPal account, spending $8,500 on the butt lift procedure.
Problems with employees stealing are hardly unique to the city, as two other recent stories show. A University of Florida employee is accused of stealing $351,000 by creating at least 1,155 fraudulent checks over four years, while the Gainesville Regional Airport is investigating how about $49,000 went missing from its parking system.
Fox News: Florida sheriff delivers strong message to county: ‘If you’re not afraid of a gun, get one’
Polk County’s sheriff is sending out a call to arms. He says people should be armed and prepared just in case they are faced with an active shooter.
“The armed assailant doesn’t plan on you fighting back,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “He plans on having a gun, doing all the shooting, and you’re just a sitting duck. Well, the ducks need to shoot back.”
Judd says citizens should have a concealed weapons permit and carry their gun with them whenever they can. He also says gun owners should keep their skills sharp.
And if a gun is not your thing, he says, you might consider another kind of weapon, like pepper spray or a Taser.
“If you’re not afraid of a gun, get one,” said the sheriff. “And if you need to shoot somebody, shoot ‘em a lot.”
Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Conflict over charter schools at board meeting
Nearly a week after Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill that will require local school districts to share funds with charter schools in neighborhoods with low-performing public schools, tensions flared at a Sarasota County School Board work session Tuesday afternoon as longtime board members worried how these changes would affect next year’s budget.
The district will now have to distribute almost $9.3 million in capital funds from property taxes to charter schools, up $5.5 million from this year’s budgeted amount that Sarasota County voluntarily gave out. Conflict erupted throughout the work session between board members who opposed House Bill 7069 and those who felt it could bring about positive changes. At the board’s first meeting in June, Board member Shirley Brown had proposed sending a letter to Gov. Scott from the board asking him to veto the bill, but that request ended in disagreement.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the remaining feelings from that discussion were clear, as board members attempted to skirt their differences on the bill to discuss the budget.
Superintendent Todd Bowden presented the board with a list of possible budget priorities, including a behavioral support and intervention program, hiring more cafeteria monitors and school nurses and creating an “innovation fund” to award individual schools money for various projects.