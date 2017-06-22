Polk County’s sheriff is sending out a call to arms. He says people should be armed and prepared just in case they are faced with an active shooter.

“The armed assailant doesn’t plan on you fighting back,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.  “He plans on having a gun, doing all the shooting, and you’re just a sitting duck. Well, the ducks need to shoot back.”

Judd says citizens should have a concealed weapons permit and carry their gun with them whenever they can. He also says gun owners should keep their skills sharp.

And if a gun is not your thing, he says, you might consider another kind of weapon, like pepper spray or a Taser.

“If you’re not afraid of a gun, get one,” said the sheriff. “And if you need to shoot somebody, shoot ‘em a lot.”

Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Conflict over charter schools at board meeting