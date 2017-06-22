Tampa Bay Times: Democrat governor candidate wants state law so women can maintain no-cost birth control if Obamacare is repealed

“As governor, I’m going to stand with women and ensure that neither the government nor their employer stand between a woman and her doctor in making the critical health decisions that affect her life. This is an essential part of providing better quality care and economic security and stability to more Floridians,” Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, said in a statement.

Enacting such a measure would require earning support from Florida’s Republican-led Legislature, which would prove challenging — particularly in the more conservative-minded House.

The proposal is an addition to a health care platform Gillum first unveiled last month in Tallahassee.

The Gainseville Sun editorial: Prevent misuse of public funds

It shouldn’t take the misuse of public funds on a Brazilian butt lift for city employees to take seriously their responsibility as stewards of taxpayer money.

A report released last week found former city of Gainesville employee Natwaina Clark, 33, used her city-issued credit card and those of her bosses for more than $93,000 in unauthorized charges between November 2015 and March 2017. Clark allegedly funneled $41,000 of that money to her personal PayPal account, spending $8,500 on the butt lift procedure.

The report, conducted by City Auditor Carlos Holt, found that officials in the city’s parks, recreation and cultural affairs department were negligent in allowing Clark access to their cards and failed to properly review expense reports. Clark was fired in March and arrested on felony larceny and fraud charges, while one department official this week received a seven-day suspension.

Problems with employees stealing are hardly unique to the city, as two other recent stories show. A University of Florida employee is accused of stealing $351,000 by creating at least 1,155 fraudulent checks over four years, while the Gainesville Regional Airport is investigating how about $49,000 went missing from its parking system.

Fox News: Florida sheriff delivers strong message to county: ‘If you’re not afraid of a gun, get one’