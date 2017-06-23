Colorado in focus: Vice President Pence to be in Colorado Springs to speak at Focus on the Family

Colorado Springs Gazette: Vice President Pence to be in Colorado Springs to speak at Focus on the Family

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Colorado Springs Friday to speak at Focus on the Family’s 40th anniversary celebration.

“As a ministry, we’ve long cared about life and having a public official of his stature address the organization is quite an honor,” spokesman Paul Batura said.

Pence is expected to address the Christian nonprofit around 10:30 a.m. but the time is subject to change. “He’s a Christian like we are and stands for a lot of the same values that we do,” said the group’s senior publicist, Allison Meggers. “We’re excited to have him.”

Denver Post: Cory Gardner wants to slow Senate GOP’s push for quick health care vote

For the moment, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner isn’t backing the health care plan that fellow Republicans in his chamber unveiled Thursday — a caution that could spell trouble for the long-awaited legislation.

Hours after its release, Gardner said in a statement that he was “carefully reviewing” the 142-page proposal. In an interview later that day, the Colorado Republican said he wasn’t sure whether he would vote for it, and he suggested that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Senate’s top Republican, consider abandoning his goal of holding a vote next week on the legislation.

“If we can have opportunities to make the bill better, then by all means let’s take every chance and (all the) time we can,” said Gardner, who threw out of the idea of lawmakers working through the upcoming July 4 break. “I would be OK with spending our entire recess here.”

Gardner’s hesitancy is notable for several reasons. As chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, he is one of the top GOP officials in the Senate — a position that puts him alongside McConnell during weekly Republican news conferences outside the chamber.

Denver Post: Pew survey finds sharp drop in overall support for gun control

Americans have long had a complex relationship with guns.

Now, a new study shows that the country’s deep political divide is reflected in attitudes toward gun control. The Pew survey released Thursday found a sharp drop since 2000 in overall support for gun control despite common ground on some key issues.

For example, when people were asked whether it was more important to protect gun rights or control gun ownership, 51 percent favored gun control and 47 percent favored gun rights. Compare that with responses in 2000, when two-thirds of those surveyed said they supported gun control measures.

People in the new survey were in broad agreement when asked about specific gun control measures.

Fox 31: Toll hikes being considered

Express lane tolls on US 36 and I-25 may be changing.

The private company that manages the lanes is proposing raising tolls on US 36 by 15 to 35 cents. In some places it would drop between 10 and 60 cents.

The new rates will not be set until a July meeting with public comment.

The High Performance Transportation Enterprise Board meeting is July 19th, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Denver Post: Koch brothers’ conservative network to hold retreat in Colorado Springs this weekend

The conservative Koch network will host a three-day retreat starting Saturday in Colorado Springs as the organization develops a strategy ahead of the 2018 election.

The exclusive event will draw hundreds of the nation’s top conservative donors to the Broadmoor resort as part of the Seminar Network, one of the umbrella organizations by the billionaire brothers, Charles and David Koch.

A number of major Republican politicians also will attend. A year ago, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan was the featured guest at the Koch event in Colorado Springs.

Earlier this year, at another Koch retreat in California, the network outlined a plan to spend $300 million to $400 million in the 2017-18 election cycle, an increase from the $250 million spent in the 2016 campaign.