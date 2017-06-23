Pennsylvania in focus: Auditor General faults Penn State for transparency, Big Ten’s highest tuition costs

ABC 27: Auditor General faults Penn State for transparency, Big Ten’s highest tuition costs

Penn State University is number one in the Big Ten Conference when it comes to tuition costs among public universities.

That was one of the more troubling findings in an audit of the school by Auditor General Eugene DePasquale and released on Thursday.

PSU costs in-state residents more than $20,000 a year. The University of Nebraska, by comparison, has the lowest in-state tuition at just over $8,600.

In the past 30 years, PSU tuition has increased a whopping 535 percent which DePasquale calls outrageous.

The university acknowledges the problem but mostly blames funding cuts by the state legislature for driving tuition costs through the roof. Officials insist they are doing their best to keep costs down.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Days from the deadline, budget indecision in Pa.

With less than 10 days to the deadline for a new state budget, there is talk but little action — and even less agreement — on how to close a steep budget deficit and fix the state’s fiscal problems.

Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, on Wednesday strongly signaled skepticism over a plan being discussed by Republicans who control the state Senate to borrow money to ease the state’s $1.5 billion shortfall.

Top Republicans in both chambers in turn have dismissed many of Mr. Wolf’s proposals to generate new dollars, including a new tax on natural gas drilling and an expansion of the state sales tax to items that are currently exempt.

And no one involved in budget talks appeared to be anywhere near figuring out a plan to expand gambling — one of the proposals that until now all sides indicated would likely be part of any final budget plan.

Patriot-News: Who is Pennsylvania’s wealthiest resident?

Pennsylvania’s wealthiest resident isn’t an oil baron or an owner of the country’s oldest operating brewery.

She’s the heiress to the Campbell Soup Company fortune, Mary Alice Dorrance Malone.

Malone ranked no. 32 on Forbes’ list of the wealthiest person in every state. Her net worth is estimated at $3.8 billion. According to Forbes, it was Malone’s grandfather who invented the soup formula in 1897.

With 17 percent of Campbell Soup’s shares, Malone is the company’s largest stakeholder. Malone isn’t the only billionaire in the family. According to a list released last year, her cousin Dorrance Hamilton was worth $1.1 billion in 2016.

According to Forbes, Malone breeds horses on a 1,000-acre property named Iron Spring Farm about an hour west of Philadelphia.