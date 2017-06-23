Florida in focus: In your 20s and living with mom and dad? In Florida, you’re not alone.

Tampa Tribune: In your 20s and living with mom and dad? In Florida, you’re not alone.

After graduating from the University of Florida in 2015, Gabrielle Piloto jumped on the highway and headed south to Tampa.

She had landed a marketing job at a law firm and envisioned renting an apartment downtown or in Seminole Heights. But the rents of $1,000 a month and more were out of her reach. She toyed with the idea of buying a house, thinking the mortgage payments might be more affordable.

In the end, she moved back in with her grandparents in West Tampa.

Piloto unloaded her boxes into the same room she slept in during high school. She thought of it as temporary. The next year she’d save money. She’d move out. She was excited to start her life.

“I was initially thinking maybe I’d be here for a year,” she said, now 22.

You may already know that millennials — the massive generation born between 1982 and 2004 — are more likely to live with their parents or grandparents than young adults have been in decades. But did you know Florida is leading the trend?

Sun Sentinel: Federal authorities launch probe into city of Tallahassee

In a move that could shake-up next year’s race for Florida governor, the FBI has launched an investigation into redevelopment deals involving prominent business owners and developers in the state capital.

Federal grand jury subpoenas this month seek five years of records from the city of Tallahassee and a local redevelopment agency that involve high profile projects and developers including an ally of Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum.

Gillum, one of several Democrats in the 2018 governor’s race, is not named in the subpoenas to the city and agency, which were provided Thursday to The Associated Press in response to a public records request.

“We expect the city to respond fully and completely to the subpoena and we hope the situation is resolved quickly,” Geoff Burgan, a spokesman for Gillum’s campaign, told the AP.

Tampa Bay Times: U.S. mayors meet in Florida, focus on immigration, climate change

More than 250 U.S. mayors are meeting in Florida at a time when many cities are pushing back against Trump administration policies on climate change and immigration.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors opens its annual meeting Friday in Miami Beach. Mayors of cities with populations of 30,000 or more will discuss plans to reduce the nation’s carbon footprint and protect immigrant families.

City leaders will also consider efforts to curb gun violence and safeguard local government and public school funds that face cuts under President Donald Trump’s policies.

The event will feature special guests such as former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State moves up in performance rankings; FAMU slips

Florida State University moved up two spots to place fourth among the state’s 11 public institutions in performance-based funding, according to a report Thursday from the Board of Governors.

Last year, FSU ranked sixth on the chart.

Florida A&M University, on the other hand, lost gains it made last year by placing 10th this year, dropping from its eighth-place position.

The University of Florida was No. 1 in the SUS rankings.

This means that FSU could receive an additional $38.5 million of the state’s allocation, along with the $43.2 million it contributed to the state’s total pot of $520 million.