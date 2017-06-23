Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson and 3 other Republicans withhold support from Senate health care bill

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson and 3 other Republicans withhold support from Senate health care bill

Republican Ron Johnson of Wisconsin joined three other conservatives in the U.S. Senate in withholding their support for the Obamacare replacement bill their party unveiled Thursday.

“Currently, for a variety of reasons, we are not ready to vote for this bill, but we are open to negotiation and obtaining more information before it is brought to the floor,” Johnson, Ted Cruz of Texas, Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky said in a joint statement.

“There are provisions in this draft that represent an improvement to our current health care system but it does not appear this draft as written will accomplish the most important promise that we made to Americans: to repeal Obamacare and lower their health care costs,” they said.

Of the four, Johnson’s dissent may be the most surprising, since it has been widely assumed in Washington he would ultimately vote for the bill. And he may still.

Wisconsin State Journal: Assembly GOP slips pre-existing condition protection into late-night bill

NBC News: Wisconsin Lawmakers Push Bill That Would Expel Campus Hecklers

The battle for free speech continues to wage on college campuses.

The Wisconsin state Assembly passed a Republican-backed bill on Wednesday that would allow college administrators to expel students for “disrupting” campus speakers — a controversial piece of legislation that may be at odds with First Amendment rights, many lawmakers and legal experts argue.

The Campus Free Speech Act, which came out of the Assembly without a single Democratic vote, will clamp down on University of Wisconsin students who “materially and substantially disrupt the free expression of others” by imposing punitive measures on hecklers.

The bill still has the hurdles of getting past the state Senate as well as Governor Scott Walker, who has already signaled that he will sign it.

“Thanks to the Assembly for their commitment to free speech on UW campuses,” posted Walker on Twitter on Thursday morning.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee is on the move, but still not a great city to live in, according to rankings

Here’s a conundrum: Milwaukee has been ranked the fifth fastest-growing city in the country while also earning a spot on a list of the 50 worst American cities to live in.

The growth ranking was compiled by Our Town America, a new move marketing franchise (a company that mails you stuff about local businesses when you move in somewhere). The company looked at the cities with the highest moving-in activity in the last 12 months, and compared that to the previous 12 months to determine the fastest-growing cities.

San Antonio topped the list. Ten of 45 (22%) cities on the list are based in the Midwest, including Chicago at No. 10.

Compare that to 24/7 Wall Street’s rankings, which put Milwaukee as the sixth-worst city in the country to live in.

Those rankings were based on a variety of factors including crime rate, employment and housing affordability.

Detroit was ranked as the worst U.S. city to live in.